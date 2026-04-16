Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Shady shepherd

By
1 hour ago

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

Turning Point UGA
GUEST COLUMN

Poor attendance at UGA Turning Point event shows JD Vance how America feels

1h ago
GUEST COLUMN

I went from prisoner to prosecutor. Education would have helped me sooner.

AJC CONTRIBUTOR

In Georgia data center debate, the real issue is about who wields the power

Keep Reading

I drove across North Georgia for a year. I learned about people’s job needs.

I went from prisoner to prosecutor. Education would have helped me sooner.

Readers write

Featured

Turning Point UGA
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

JD Vance couldn’t draw a big crowd in Athens

Georgia chef named one of Time100 Most Influential People for 2026

North Point Mall’s days are likely numbered. Is NHL hockey its future?