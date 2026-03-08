Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Tariffs hurt Georgia’s economic edge For the 12th year in a row, Georgia ranked as the top state for doing business in the country. Behind this economic success are 1.4 million small businesses in our state that create countless jobs and provide innovative products and services. But our state’s economic success is not guaranteed and will depend heavily on our response to the current onslaught of tariffs.

Take it from me. Over the past year, running my small business has felt like an uphill climb. Rather than improving operations or hiring more staff, I’ve navigated new costs, paperwork and uncertainty. Tariffs have functioned like a hidden tax on imported goods and left me with an expense that ultimately hikes retail prices. That pressure is especially acute for online retailers like myself. E-commerce means I can reach customers beyond Georgia, but it also makes me sensitive to changes in international trade. The disruption to my supply chain has forced me to take tough decisions on pricing, inventory and personnel. These painful decisions won’t end until policymakers lower tariffs and provide certainty to small business owners. This should be a year of growth both for my business and Georgia’s economy. I hope our elected officials, especially GOP members of Congress, can see the urgency behind opposing tariffs to maintain our state’s business-friendly status. ANDREW ECK, OWNER OF GEORGIA ARTISAN, A WOOD FURNITURE COMPANY IN MACON

Capitol’s Robert E. Lee portrait needs to go

I enjoyed reading the front-page article in last week’s coverage of Black History Month (“State remembers its first group of Black lawmakers,” Feb. 26). So, my question is, when can we remove the 8-foot-tall Robert E. Lee portrait in the hallway outside the House speaker’s office? Does it belong in public space? Could we move it to a museum? If you want some in-depth coverage of this issue, you should read “Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause,” written by the West Point historian and retired U.S. Army General Ty Seidule. I really do think it would help us to heal our democracy, provide some justice to those Original 33 who were killed, beaten or jailed and allow us to reach our highest ideals that this country was founded on. JOHN DUKE, COLLEGE PARK Don’t forget about Coffee County election breach

I am concerned about fraudulent voting. I have worked in polling precincts in Henry County. I know about the verification needed, as well as provisional ballot requirements. I am concerned about the confiscation of ballots in Fulton County. However, whatever happened to the infiltration into Coffee County? Has that been swept under the rug? DAVID L. CASEBEER, LOCUST GROVE Trump speaks with one voice on Iran. His own. As you (hopefully) know, we are now at war with Iran.