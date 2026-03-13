Georgia’s literacy crisis demands action. Speaker Burns is answering the call.

State must accept that teaching our children to read by third grade is our most important collective mission.

Across the state, too many children are struggling to read at grade level. This systemic problem undermines their academic success, workforce readiness and long-term life outcomes.

In Chatham County, the data is sobering. More than 40% of third graders cannot read at grade level. Third grade is a critical milestone: It is the point at which students transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.”

When children fall behind at this stage, they are far more likely to struggle across every subject area and far less likely to catch up without meaningful intervention.

The stakes go even higher, as children who struggle with basic reading face dramatically fewer opportunities in life.

Research consistently shows that individuals who cannot read proficiently are more likely to experience unemployment, poverty and involvement with the criminal justice system. More than 85% of court-involved youth are functionally illiterate. There is an incredibly high cost of low educational outcomes, not just to those individuals and their families, but to taxpayers as well.