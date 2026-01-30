Focusing on the human side of immigration, and deserving better than watered-down vax recommendations.

As an Atlanta resident, immigrant and first-time author, I wanted to share a reflection on how culture — especially music — can quietly shape lives and communities.

I grew up in El Salvador during the civil war (which lasted from 1979 to 1992), and daily life was marked by uncertainty and fear.

When I later immigrated to the United States, music became an unexpected refuge. Long before I understood English fluently, the songs of the Beatles offered comfort, structure and a sense of belonging. Sound crossed borders when language could not.

Today, while raising my family in metro Atlanta, I see how deeply music and art continue to connect people across backgrounds. In a time when immigration is often discussed only in political terms, it’s worth remembering the human side — the small, personal anchors that help newcomers survive and eventually contribute to the communities they call home.

I recently wrote a memoir reflecting on this journey, but more importantly, I wrote it as a thank you to the art that carried me here. Atlanta thrives because of stories like these, whether they’re heard through music, memory or shared experience.