New dietary guidelines are confusing The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), recently released for 2025-2030, give updated advice on what we should and shouldn’t eat for optimal health. Nutrition professionals have been using the DGA’s recommendations for whole foods, limiting added sugars, fruits and vegetables, nuts/legumes, whole grains and healthy fats since I’ve been a dietitian (30 years). We have made some changes to our recommendations as science has provided more insight.

We encourage limiting ultra-processed foods and supporting the microbiome with high fiber foods. But we are so confused to see the pyramid flipped with recommendations to eat more meat, butter and beef tallow. I will be disregarding this guidance, as we know that high saturated fat intake from red meat, fried foods, and butter has been shown to increase blood cholesterol levels. We do believe that the different saturated fatty acids in foods may behave differently: Saturated fats in dark chocolate and possibly saturated fats in whole milk dairy may not be detrimental to our health. But what we know is that a plant-forward diet aligned with a Mediterranean-style of eating has been proven to support good health. CHERYL ORLANSKY, ATLANTA

Enabling president disqualifies GOP from governing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been terrorizing immigrants and citizens alike and has now murdered someone in broad daylight. The Department of Justice is defying court orders to release all the Jeffrey Epstein documents. The Department of Defense has illegally abducted the leader of a sovereign country and is threatening several others.