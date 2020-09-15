Print Subscription & Delivery

A: Visit subscribe.ajc.com and select the offer that best fits your needs, or contact one of our Customer Service representatives at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com. An AJC print subscription includes home delivery of the printed newspaper and unlimited digital access to the following:

AJCePaper – easy to use digital newspaper, delivered to your inbox by 6 a.m., 7 days a week

In-depth local news and investigations only in the AJC

Coupons and inserts on Sunday as well as Wednesday and Thursday

Your AJC subscription funds in-depth reporting and investigations that keep you informed. You can start today and cancel any time.

Q: When will my print delivery begin?

A: Seven-day print subscribers should allow up to two days before receiving their first paper. Sunday-only print subscribers will begin receiving their paper the Sunday after they begin their subscription.

Q: How can I make changes to my print or digital subscription?

A: To change your current subscription or get answers to any questions about your current subscription, contact Customer Service at customercare@ajc.com or 404-522-4141.

Q: Can I gift someone a digital or print subscription?

A: The easiest way to gift a subscription is to contact us to start a new one for them. You can contact Customer Care for further assistance at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com.

Q: Do you have education, group or corporate subscription programs?

A: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to partner with our educators providing the AJCePaper as an instructional tool to promote literacy and learning. For more information, email nie@ajc.com or visit https://nieonline.com/ajc.

Q: Can I get my print newspaper if I move? How do I change my physical address?

A: To update your delivery address, please contact one of our Customer Service representatives at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com. Please note that some addresses/areas may not have delivery services available. In those situations, we recommend that you change your subscription to digital only to continue your subscription and enjoy digital access.

Q: Can I still get the AJC if I move out of the area?

A: Yes. With an active subscription, you can access the AJCePaper, a digital replica of the daily print edition. Visit AJC.com/ePaper to begin reading today’s paper immediately. The AJCePaper is also delivered to your inbox daily by 6 a.m.

Q: Can I request where or how my newspaper is delivered?

A: Delivery addresses can be updated by contacting one of our Customer Service representatives at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com. Please note that physical paper delivery is always upon the driveway. If there is a special health/mobility issue that requires the paper to be placed elsewhere, please contact us. While we cannot always guarantee special paper delivery placement requests, we will try to accommodate where possible.

Q: I received/saw a special offer for new subscriptions the other day but can’t find it now. Is there someone who can help me find that offer?

A: Please contact us at 404.526.7988 or customercare@ajc.com and provide any details you can remember about the offer. The Customer Service agent will be happy to help you.

Q: I choose not to use the digital part of my subscription. I am a print Subscriber and prefer the paper. Why can’t I remove digital services from my account?

A: Digital access is included at no additional cost with all paid print subscriptions. We encourage you to use digital access when you are away from home or the paper is not readily available. If you need further assistance to set-up and use digital access, please contact us at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com.

Q: How do I stop delivery of my print paper while I’m on vacation?

A: You can place a temporary stop your print delivery while you’re out of town by going to myaccount.ajc.com, clicking on Account Overview then selecting Vacation Stop. You may be prompted to login to your account if you have not done so already. Select the dates you want your delivery stopped and submit.

Please note: Your subscription stays active while your print newspaper is on hold. You’ll continue to receive the AJCePaper, a digital replica of the printed newspaper, every morning by 6 a.m. so you can stay informed whenever you travel.

Q: Where can I report delivery issues?

A: To report an issue with your home delivery, go to myaccount.ajc.com or call 404-522-4141. You may be prompted to login to your account if you have not done so already. Select My Account, then Delivery Issue, and you will be able to select your delivery issue, the date of the issue and submit your complaint.

We know that getting your newspaper from us is an important part of your morning routine, and we want to sincerely apologize for the issue you experienced with today’s home delivery of the AJC.

Q: My paper was wet or damaged. Where can I report that?

A: To report an issue with your home delivery, go to myaccount.ajc.com or call 404-522-4141. You may be prompted to login to your account if you have not done so already. Select My Account, then Delivery Issue You will be able to select your delivery issue, the date of the issue and submit your complaint.

We know that getting your newspaper from us is an important part of your morning routine, and we want to sincerely apologize for the issue you experienced with today’s home delivery of the AJC.

Q: How do I add or remove print from my subscription?

A: To add or remove home delivery of the printed paper, please contact us at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com.

Q: How do I update my billing address?

A: To change your billing address, visit myaccount.ajc.com. You may be prompted to login to your account if you have not done so already. Once there, you will be able to update and save your new billing address.

Q: How do I update my account information?

A: To update your account information, visit myaccount.ajc.com. You may be prompted to login to your account if you have not done so already. The main page features links to many of your account features. Select the one most relevant to you to be redirected to the proper page.

To update your newsletter selections, visit myaccount.ajc.com/ajc/preference and login to your account. You can sign up or opt out of newsletters by clicking the check boxes on each tile.

Q: What are your customer service hours? I want to speak to a representative.

A: You can call 404-522-4141 between the following hours:

Monday – Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If it’s after hours, there are many ways to modify and manage your account online at https://myaccount.ajc.com.

You can also email us at customercare@ajc.com. We will respond as quickly as possible.

Q: How can I access a previous copy or edition of the AJC?

A: There are several ways to find a back issue of the AJC.

All AJC subscribers have the access to search up to 2 ½ years of back issues through the AJCePaper. Otherwise, we recommend Newspapers.com or ajc.newspapers.com. Note that there is a cost associated with these sites, and that they are not owned or operated by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Other sources include The Atlanta History Center and select public libraries in metro Atlanta. When you search, keep in mind there are no digital records for the Atlanta Journal before 1985 (text only) 2001 (pages), and the full run of the Atlanta Constitution is only available on Newspapers.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not offer microfilm search services to the public.

Q: How will I be billed for my subscription?

A: If you sign up for autopay, our convenient automatic payment method, you will be charged prior to the end of each subscription term until you notify us to cancel. You will not receive a paper or electronic bill. Otherwise you will receive a bill at the end of your current subscription term, which you can pay either by mailing in a payment using the provided envelope, or contacting us at 404-526-4141 or customercare@ajc.com.

Q: What payment methods can I use?

A: AJC subscribers can pay for their subscription via credit card, bank draft, autopay (our convenient automatic payment method), or PayPal.

Q: What is autopay?

A: Autopay is a convenient automatic payment from your credit/debit card or checking account. We will deduct the noted subscription rate (and renewals thereof) at the end of each subscription period until you notify us to cancel. If you have any questions, you can email customercare@ajc.com or call Customer Care at 404-522-4141.

Q: How do I set up my account for autopay?

A: By agreeing to autopay you’ll be conveniently charged each month until you cancel your subscription. Visit myaccount.ajc.com. You may be prompted to login to your account if you have not done so already. Once there, you will be able to input and save credit card information. You can cancel any time by contacting Customer Care at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com.

Q: What is the cancellation and refund policy?

A: To request a cancellation or refund of your digital or print subscription, please contact a customer service representative at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com. We’d like to hear more about your reasons for discontinuing your subscription; your feedback is very important to us as is your support of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s journalism.