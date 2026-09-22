AA Weekend Picks State Fair and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include several fall festivals and fan conventions. Food, games, entertainment and more than 40 rides are part of the fun at the North Georgia State Fair from Thursday, Sept. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 4. (Courtesy of North Georgia State Fair)

By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 42 minutes ago Share

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes a performance by the multi-Grammy Award-winning group Little Big Town at the Fox Theatre and a Pixel Putt Mini Golf Tournament hosted by the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. North Georgia State Fair The North Georgia State Fair offers food, games and more than 40 rides, including a permanent mega slide, cable lift and roller coaster on the fairgrounds. New rides this year include Horror Hotel, Flying Cows, Aero Max, Krazy Cars and a carousel. The Zerbini Family Circus will perform.

Times vary; see website. Thursday, Sept. 24-Sunday, Oct. 4. General admission is $10-$15; “Pay-One-Price” ride passes start at $25. Jim R. Miller Park, 1345 Al Bishop Dr., Marietta. Pumpkin Festival The annual Pumpkin Festival returns to Stone Mountain Park with a new hay maze, character meet-and-greets, storytelling, a pie-eating contest and more. 2-10 p.m., continues every Friday-Sunday through Nov. 1. Included with Daily Attraction Ticket ($36.99-$39.99). Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. Native Plant Sale Buy native plants to add to your garden or containers to create habitats for birds, pollinators and other wildlife. Horticulture staff and volunteers will be on hand to offer guidance.

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26. Free admission; plants cost $5-$35. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell.

Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival The Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26. (Courtesy of city of Sandy Springs) See nationally acclaimed acts, shop at an artist market, enjoy a sports zone and take part in the new Squonk’s Joy Machine, a multimedia performance that lets you become a part of the show by helping power the whimsical machine at the Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival. 4-10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26. Free admission. 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. ‘Ragtime’ The Tony Award-winning musical “Ragtime” follows three families whose lives collide at the dawn of a new century, featuring soaring music, unforgettable characters and a message that still resonates today. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Tickets start at $24.50. Marietta’s Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta.

Joelanta Immerse yourself in everything G.I. Joe-related — and plenty of other toys — at the Joelanta Action Figure Show. See and shop vintage toys and collectibles, modern retail products and indie toy companies. The event also includes product launches and prototypes, comics, art, special guests and more. Times vary; see website. Friday, Sept. 25-Sunday, Sept. 27. Single-day passes start at $10. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Arts on the Boardwalk Enjoy hands-on experiences, art exhibits, performances including dance, music and theatrical components and more at Arts on the Boardwalk. 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Free. The Boardwalk at Town Center, 11362 Lakefield Dr., Johns Creek. Pixel Putt Mini Golf Tournament Play at the Pixel Putt Mini Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 26, to help the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art. (Courtesy of Mimms Museum of Technology and Art) Start your Saturday with 18 holes of miniature golf, complimentary brunch, drinks at the mimosa bar and admission to the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art. Proceeds from the event will support educational programs and Museum admission for Title I schools.

8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. $45 individuals, $80 pairs, $140 teams of four. The Fringe Miniature Golf at Area 51, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run Enjoy music from acts such as Kelly Rowland and Algebra Blessett and run or walk in a 5K to benefit local AIDS service organizations at the AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run. 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. $25. The Meadow at Piedmont Park, Charles Allen Drive and Piedmont Park Trail, Atlanta. Little Big Town Multiplatinum Grammy Award-winning Little Big Town brings their “For the Art of It” tour to the Fox Theatre in support of their newest album, “It’s a Dying Art.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. $53.25 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Collect-A-Con Trading cards, anime and pop culture take center stage at Collect-A-Con with over 900 vendor tables, special guests, performances, cosplay, trading and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. $43.22 Saturday, $38.07 Sunday, $58.67 two-day pass, free for ages 7 and under. Georgia World Congress Center Hall, A1, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta. The Original Collard Greens Cultural Festival The Original Collard Greens Cultural Festival celebrates African and African American food and music. (Courtesy of Collard Greens Cultural Festival Inc.) Get your greens and celebrate African and African American food and music with vegetarian cooking demonstrations, collard green ice cream, a collard green cook-off, farmers market, food and craft vendors and a children’s “sprout land.” Noon-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, and 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27. Free. Hillside International Truth Center, 2450 Cascade Rd., Atlanta.

Duluth Fall Festival Run in the Duluth Donut Dash 5K, watch a parade, eat festival food, see animals at the petting zoo, let the kids play on inflatables, see performances, and make sure you don’t miss the Georgia-Oklahoma game at Tailgate Central at the Duluth Fall Festival. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27. Free festival admission, $40-$50 for 5K registration. Downtown Duluth, 3142 Hill St. NW, Duluth. Sweet Auburn Music Fest The Sweet Auburn Music Fest features up-and-coming acts, timeless R&B and gospel stars, alternative greats and more, as well as an international food court and art vendors. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27. Free admission. Sweet Auburn neighborhood, 320 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. Sunday in the Park, featuring Tunes from the Tombs Oakland Cemetery’s music festival returns for its 48th year with performances, a vendor market, food trucks, kids activities, a costume contest and tours.