AA Weekend Picks Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and the Big Peach Sizzler. This year’s Dragon Con runs from Wednesday through Monday, and includes its popular parade. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC File)

By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 5 minutes ago Share

Looking for something to do this long weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes the Aflac Kickoff Game with Auburn and Baylor getting their football seasons underway at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as well as the BBQ, Blues & Brews festival in Austell. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. ‘Hamilton’ The acclaimed, award-winning musical — with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda — returns to the Fox Theatre. Now through Sunday, Sept. 20. $51.75 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. Atlanta Black Pride Weekend The 20th annual Atlanta Black Pride Weekend is packed with events, including a Poetry Slam R&B Brunch and the popular Pure Heat Community Festival.

Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 7. Events priced separately. Multiple locations. Dragon Con Head to Dragon Con for five days of fan fun including science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film. And don’t miss the legendary parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting at Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue and ending at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Thursday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 7. $30 and up. Multiple locations in downtown Atlanta. Pics in the Park: ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Enjoy a free showing of “Fantastic Four: First Steps” as well as free popcorn, candy and giveaways, as Dunwoody wraps up its summer Pics in the Park series.

Movie starts at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.), Friday, Sept. 4. Free. Pernoshal Park, 4575 N. Shallowford Road, Dunwoody.

BBQ, Blues & Brews Indulge in barbecue and all the fixins at the BBQ, Blues & Brews festival in Austell on Saturday, Sept. 5. (Courtesy of the city of Austell) This Austell festival features barbecue, craft brews and the blues from Deak Harp, Young Rell Davenport and Cannonball Red & the Headhunters, followed by a fireworks show to close out the night. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. Free admission. Austell Towne Park, 2780 Jefferson St., Austell. Aflac Kickoff Game, Auburn vs. Baylor Auburn and Baylor start their college football season at the Aflac Kickoff Game with honorary captains Cam Newton and Robert Griffin III. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. $87.75 and up. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. Butterfly Experience Get up close with butterflies at the Dunwoody Nature Center’s Butterfly Experience on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center) The Butterfly Experience lets you spend time in the Dunwoody Nature Center’s tents to experience the insects’ beauty up close. The festival also includes educator-led programs, animal shows, musical performances, arts and crafts, and food and drink for purchase.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6. $20.89. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. Labor Day Weekend Lasershow Experience Stone Mountain’s classic lasershow over Labor Day weekend, followed by an extended fireworks finale. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7. Free, but parking is $20; park attractions tickets $36.99-$39.99. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. The Whiskey Run Run in your choice of a 5K, 10K or half marathon and enjoy a whiskey sampling after you finish. 8 a.m. (half marathon start), 8:30 a.m. (5K/10K start), 9 a.m. (whiskey sampling), Sunday, Sept. 6. 5K $66.18, 10K $82.23, half marathon $103.63. El Tesoro, 1036 White St. SW, Atlanta.

House in the Park House music fans can hear music with legendary DJs Kai Alcé, Kemit, Salah Ananse and Ramon Rawsoul. Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Grant Park Recreation Center, 537 Park Ave. SE, Atlanta. WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event WWE’s Sunday Night Main Event is headlined by Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton and includes other matches, featuring one between Oba Femi and Bron Breakker. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. $85.10 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. Concerts by the Springs This free concert features R&B Inc., a nine-piece Atlanta band that plays classic R&B, soul and funk with vocals from Keith Eatmon, a rhythm section and the Sugar Hill Horns.

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. Free lawn seating (tables available to purchase). Heritage Amphitheatre, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. Grupo Frontera Latin Grammy Award winners Grupo Frontera, known for their signature norteño sound, brings their “Triste Pero Bien C*bron Tour” to the Gas South Arena. 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. $57.14 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K Run in the Big Peach Sizzler 5K or 10K on Monday to help support families and individuals living with cystic fibrosis. (Courtesy of BreatheStrong CF and Big Peach Sizzler) Start your Labor Day with a 5K or 10K run with fast courses and a post-race celebration — all while supporting families and individuals living with cystic fibrosis. 7 a.m. (5K) and 7:30 a.m. (10K), Monday, Sept. 7. Registration is $70.48 for the 5K and $81.13 for the 10K. The 5K starts at the Brookhaven MARTA station and the 10K starts at the Chamblee MARTA station.