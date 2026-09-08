AA Weekend Picks Food & Wine Fest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include the Kirkwood Wine Stroll and the Yellow Daisy Festival. The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival offers plenty of Southern bites and sips Thursday through Sunday (Raftermen Photography, courtesy Atlanta Food and Wine Festival)

By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 1 hour ago Share

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes the return of the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, the annual Beloved Community International Expo at the King Center and the Atlanta Home Show.Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. Atlanta Food & Wine Festival Celebrate Southern food, wine and community with unlimited food and drink at tasting tents and other activities at this four-day festival. Various times, Thursday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 13. $185 for single day passes, other events priced separately. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. Works from more than 400 artists and crafters are available at the Yellow Daisy Festival on Thursday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 13 at Stone Mountain Park.(Steve Schaefer/Special to the AJC) Yellow Daisy Festival The 58th annual Yellow Daisy Festival hosts more than 400 artists and crafters and features a fresh flower and plant garden, music, a Children’s Entrepreneur Market and a Kids’ Fun Zone.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday Sept. 12. Free with Stone Mountain Park parking pass ($20-$25). Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. Brooks & Dunn Country duo Brooks & Dunn bring their Neon Moon Tour to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Tickets starting at $113.05. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta At Fernbank After Dark: Forensics, guests can try to crack a case, explore the museum and more. (Courtesy of Fernbank Museum)

Fernbank After Dark: Forensics Guests 21 and older can experience the Fernbank Natural History Museum in the evening and try to solve a mystery with ballistics and spatter reports in a room full of shady suspects. Exhibit access, WildWoods, music, full bar, small plates and more are also a part of the fun.

7-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. $23.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. Atlanta Home Show Meet with vendors and see their latest products, hear speakers who will share trends, attend shows such as Meals on a Budget from the Kroger Jr. Chef Program and more at the three-day Atlanta Home Show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13. $8 online, $10 at the box office, free for kids 12 and under and seniors 60 and over, all admission is free on Friday. Cobb Convention Center Atlanta, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Firefighter 5K Join Atlanta Track Club for this family-friendly 5K that benefits the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation. 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. $55 in advance, $65 on-site. Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 1, 17 Elliott St. SW, Atlanta.

Cool Cars & Cops Join the Cobb County Police Department to see incredible cars and enjoy music, prizes, food trucks and activities for the whole family. Proceeds benefit the department’s SWAT Santa Program. 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Sept. 12. Free admission, $20 per participating show car. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Chalk Walk & Artist Market Chamblee’s sidewalks and streets will be transformed with chalk art on this day of creativity that includes a chalk art competition, more than 50 artist vendors, art making activities and food trucks. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Free admission. Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. Beloved Community International Expo Travel the world at the eighth annual Beloved Community International Expo with music, performances, international foods, games, a kid zone and more.

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Free. King Center, 449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. Taste of Smyrna Enjoy foods from more than 30 restaurants, sip brews, listen to music and let the kids play on inflatables and more at Taste of Smyrna. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Free admission, samples $1-$10. Village Green, 2800 King St., Smyrna. Grilling & Gridiron Watch SEC football on the big screen and try dishes from more than 25 food tents as well as Hyde Brewing draft beers and ceviche margaritas at Grilling & Gridiron. Noon-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. $35 wristbands, free for kids under 8. Corner of Roswell and Old Roswell streets, Alpharetta.

Hispanic Heritage Festival Dance, celebrate, treat yourself to food and enjoy music from Son Latino Atlanta at the Hispanic Heritage Festival in Austell. 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Austell Towne Park, 2780 Jefferson St., Austell. Kirkwood Wine Stroll Sip your choice of more than 100 wines as you stroll through the Kirkwood neighborhood and listen to live music. Food will also be available for purchase. 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12. Admission with wine tastings starts at $69.19. Check in near Sherwin Williams at the corner of Hosea Williams Drive and Howard Street NE, Atlanta. L5P Picture Show A screening of experimental cinema and contemporary video art by Atlanta artists comes to Little Five Points plaza.