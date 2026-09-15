Dirty Birds Rally and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

A message from this week’s sponsor, Georgia Aquarium

For families searching for a fresh adventure, the newly reimagined River Scout at Georgia Aquarium is now open and ready to explore.

Cross rope bridges, climb through an immersive tree canopy and get eye-to-eye with freshwater animals from around the world. Look up. Look down. There’s wonder all around as you discover neon tetras, puffer fish, American alligators and a few unexpected new faces — including a curious binturong.

With new animals to meet, new spaces to explore and new ways to play, every twist and turn is a chance to discover something new. This September, kids explore free, making it the perfect time to experience it all together.

Go where the river flows and discover the all-new River Scout at Georgia Aquarium.