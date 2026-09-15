Dirty Birds Rally and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Activities include a Beltline Lantern Parade and the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport air show.
Meet farm animals and enjoy many other activities at the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Back to Your Roots Farm Fair on Sunday, Sept. 20. (Courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center)
By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL
25 minutes ago
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes a Fall Fest at Atlanta History Center with plenty of hands-on activities, as well as Salsa on the Square with free dance lessons in Decatur. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend.
A message from this week’s sponsor, Georgia Aquarium
For families searching for a fresh adventure, the newly reimagined River Scout at Georgia Aquarium is now open and ready to explore.
Cross rope bridges, climb through an immersive tree canopy and get eye-to-eye with freshwater animals from around the world. Look up. Look down. There’s wonder all around as you discover neon tetras, puffer fish, American alligators and a few unexpected new faces — including a curious binturong.
With new animals to meet, new spaces to explore and new ways to play, every twist and turn is a chance to discover something new. This September, kids explore free, making it the perfect time to experience it all together.
Celebrate the myths and legends that surround us in this mini-festival with a cryptid puppet-making workshop before the festival gets underway, a performance by puppeteer Damon Young, free coffee, a community campfire with s’mores and more.
6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18. Free admission. Atherton Square Park, 4 Depot St. NE, Marietta.
Dirty Birds Rally
Appearances by current Atlanta Falcons players and legends and performances by the Falcons cheerleaders, Freddie Falcon and musicians including Soulja Boy will take place at the Dirty Birds Rally on Friday, Sept. 18. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Kick off the Atlanta Falcons’ season with current players and legends, performances by the Falcons cheerleaders and mascot Freddie Falcon, giveaways and performances by Soulja Boy, Roscoe Dash, Crime Mob, F.L.Y. and Pastor Troy.
7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18. Free. Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station (near HOBNOB), 245 18th St. NW, Atlanta.
Harvest Hustle 5K
The third of four in the annual series of Kennesaw Grand Prix races, the Harvest Hustle 5K is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier on a flat, fast course.
6:30 a.m. (race day packet pickup and day-of registration), 7:30 a.m. (1-mile Fun Run), 8 a.m. (wheelchair start), 8:05 a.m. (5K), 8:55 a.m. (Tot Trot), 9:15 a.m. (awards ceremony), Saturday, Sept. 19. Registration fees vary, see website. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw.
Teal Trot
Help support the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance’s mission by running or walking in the Teal Trot 5K, a Peachtree Road Race qualifier held in Chastain Park.
Wildlife and wines are in the spotlight at Zoo Atlanta’s Sippin’ Safari, where you can taste wines from top regions, listen to musical performances, take carousel rides and view animal habitats, feedings and keeper talks.
Hands-on fun takes center stage at the Atlanta History Center’s Fall Fest with 4-H on Saturday, Sept. 19. (Courtesy of Atlanta History Center)
Expect plenty of history and hands-on fun, including crafts, games, a hayride and animal encounters. You’ll even get to use a special blender bike and, with the power of pedaling, create your own fall treat.
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. $29-$33. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.
Forestry Day
Explore the relationship between humans and forests at Forestry Day through demonstrations and hands-on activities, including the chance to meet wildfire fighters from the Georgia Forestry Commission, plus nature walks, a gopher tortoise encounter and more.
Party with your pup alongside pet-related vendors, best-dressed dog and best dog trick contests, special treats and more.
Noon-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. Free admission. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek.
Lantern Parade
Two Lantern Parades — including one in the daytime for kids — will take place along the Beltline, along with lantern-making stations, food and market vendors, performances and more.
Noon-7 p.m. (kids’ lantern-making station, Kids Lantern Parade and post-parade festivities); 7:15 p.m.-10 p.m. (Lantern Parade and final jam session), Saturday, Sept. 19. Multiple Atlanta locations, see website for details.
Salsa on the Square
Salsa on the Square brings free dance lessons, as well as food and artisan vendors, to Decatur.
4-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19. Free admission and dance lessons. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur.
Once Upon a Suwanee Fest
You’ll find lots of handmade creations, as well as other fun, such as a fairy tale-themed parade, at the Once Upon a Suwanee Fest on Saturday, Sept. 19-Sunday, Sept. 20. (Courtesy of city of Suwanee)
The fun at Once Upon a Suwanee Fest kicks off with a fairy tale-themed parade, followed by a festival full of handcrafted creations, food, a market with products made by kids, performances, games and inflatables.
9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, and noon-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20. Free admission. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.
Roswell Arts Festival
This festival is celebrating its 60th year with more than 80 artists, entertainment, children’s activities and food trucks. Proceeds help fund Roswell Parks & Recreation programs and special projects throughout the city.
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20. Free admission. City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell.
JapanFest Atlanta
Celebrate Japanese culture with performances, food, a beer garden, hands-on experiences — including a bonsai class and kimono demonstration — as well as shopping for gifts, anime and handcrafted items.
10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20. One-day admission starts at $20.78 (plus parking). Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.
Back to Your Roots Farm Fair
Celebrate harvest season at the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Back to Your Roots Farm Fair, where you can meet farm animals, enjoy hands-on activities, play games, tour the Unity Garden, see the opening of an exhibit that celebrates the relationship between art and nature and more.
Noon-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20. Included with regular admission of $15.09-$21.55; free for ages 2 and under. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell.