AA Weekend Picks Oktoberfest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Activities include the Atlanta Horror Fest and the Norcross Art Splash Festival. The Paddlepalooza race returns at this year's Pine LakeFest. (Courtesy Pine LakeFest)

By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL 1 hour ago Share

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes a concert by the Indigo Girls, a stand-up performance by Chelsea Handler and an African American Culture and Arts Festival in Suwanee. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend. Atlanta Horror Fest Celebrate 20 years of independent horror with feature films, shorts, filmmaker Q&As, panels, mixers and late-night parties at the Atlanta Horror Fest. See website for full schedule; Thursday, Oct. 1-Sunday, Oct. 4. $50 all-access four-day pass, $25 for single-day pass, $13 in advance and $15 at the door for individual screenings. 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Indigo Girls Grammy-winning Atlanta natives Emily Saliers and Amy Ray bring their signature harmonies and powerful, sophisticated songs to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, where they’ll be joined by Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry. 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2. $61.45 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Chelsea Handler Get ready for a night of laughs as actress and stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler’s “The High and Mighty” tour comes to the Coca-Cola Roxy. 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2. $52.50 and up. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta.

Fall Book Sale Support the Roswell Library at its Fall Book Sale and score titles in a wide variety of categories at bargain prices.

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3; and continuing 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. Oktoberfest Willkommen to this annual family-friendly celebration that includes authentic German food and beverages (along with hot dogs and hamburgers) as well as an arts and crafts fair, music, dancing, and lots of activities for kids. All proceeds above the cost of the event will be donated to the Lilburn Co-op. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. $5 at the door, $4 presale, free for ages 10 and under. Trinity Lutheran Church, 1826 Killian Hill Rd., Lilburn. Crabapple Fest Milton’s annual Crabapple Fest returns on Saturday, Oct. 3. (Courtesy City of Milton) Join in the fun at Milton’s annual fall festival with a market with arts, crafts and other vendors offering specially made items, food, drink, music and a large KidZone with carnival rides, obstacle courses, balloon twisting and more.

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Free admission. Crabapple Road between Mayfield and Broadwell roads and the Heritage Walk/Crabapple Chase Drive Roundabout, Milton. Space Day Atlanta Fernbank Science Center’s Space Day Atlanta features hands-on space and robotics activities as well as free planetarium shows. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Dr., Atlanta. Roswell Youth Day Celebration Roswell’s 76th Youth Day Celebration includes the Frances McGahee Parade as well as an art block, fall farmyard, truck zone and food truck alley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Free admission. Historic Canton Street, Roswell. Norcross Art Splash Festival Works from more than 100 artists will be featured at the Norcross Art Splash Festival on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. (Courtesy Norcross Art Splash Festivals) Join in the fun as more than 100 artists from throughout the country show off their talents with folk arts, ceramics, paintings, photography, jewelry, metalwork, fiber art and mixed media at this annual Norcross festival. Food and drink will be available for purchase, and an interactive Kidz Zone will feature face painting, sand art and playground equipment.

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4. Free admission. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Dr., Norcross. Stonecrest Fest The eighth annual Stonecrest Fest brings entertainment, drone soccer demonstration games, food and merchandise vendors, a chalk walk, free blood tests to screen for prostate cancer, and more. Noon-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Free admission. Brownsmill Park, 5101 Brownsmill Rd., Stonecrest. Succulent Terrarium Building Workshop Use soil, stones, moss, a succulent and a container to make a miniature terrarium to take home and display. 1-2 p.m., Oct. 3. $25. Dunwoody Nature Center Wildcat Learning Lab, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody.

African American Culture and Arts Festival Explore the African American Culture and Arts Festival in Suwanee on Saturday, Oct. 3. (Courtesy Explore Gwinnett) Immerse yourself in the richness and diversity of African American culture with music, dance, poetry, food and local vendors selling culturally relevant products and services. A Kids Zone with a bouncy house, games, and arts and crafts are also part of the fun. Noon-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Free admission. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. Taste of Tucker Enjoy bites and brews, music, and more at Taste of Tucker, which benefits NETWorks Cooperative Ministry and Camp Kudzu. 1-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Free admission (food tastes $2-6, craft beer and cider tastes $6, via a ticket system). Town Green, 4226 Railroad Ave., Tucker.