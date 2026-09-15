Oktoberfest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Activities include the Atlanta Horror Fest and the Norcross Art Splash Festival.
The Paddlepalooza race returns at this year's Pine LakeFest. (Courtesy Pine LakeFest)
By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL
1 hour ago
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes a concert by the Indigo Girls, a stand-up performance by Chelsea Handler and an African American Culture and Arts Festival in Suwanee. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend.
Atlanta Horror Fest
Celebrate 20 years of independent horror with feature films, shorts, filmmaker Q&As, panels, mixers and late-night parties at the Atlanta Horror Fest.
See website for full schedule; Thursday, Oct. 1-Sunday, Oct. 4. $50 all-access four-day pass, $25 for single-day pass, $13 in advance and $15 at the door for individual screenings. 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Indigo Girls
Grammy-winning Atlanta natives Emily Saliers and Amy Ray bring their signature harmonies and powerful, sophisticated songs to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, where they’ll be joined by Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.
7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2. $61.45 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.
Chelsea Handler
Get ready for a night of laughs as actress and stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler’s “The High and Mighty” tour comes to the Coca-Cola Roxy.
8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2. $52.50 and up. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE #500, Atlanta.
Fall Book Sale
Support the Roswell Library at its Fall Book Sale and score titles in a wide variety of categories at bargain prices.
Willkommen to this annual family-friendly celebration that includes authentic German food and beverages (along with hot dogs and hamburgers) as well as an arts and crafts fair, music, dancing, and lots of activities for kids. All proceeds above the cost of the event will be donated to the Lilburn Co-op.
10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. $5 at the door, $4 presale, free for ages 10 and under. Trinity Lutheran Church, 1826 Killian Hill Rd., Lilburn.
Crabapple Fest
Milton’s annual Crabapple Fest returns on Saturday, Oct. 3. (Courtesy City of Milton)
Join in the fun at Milton’s annual fall festival with a market with arts, crafts and other vendors offering specially made items, food, drink, music and a large KidZone with carnival rides, obstacle courses, balloon twisting and more.
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Free admission. Crabapple Road between Mayfield and Broadwell roads and the Heritage Walk/Crabapple Chase Drive Roundabout, Milton.
Space Day Atlanta
Fernbank Science Center’s Space Day Atlanta features hands-on space and robotics activities as well as free planetarium shows.
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Dr., Atlanta.
Roswell Youth Day Celebration
Roswell’s 76th Youth Day Celebration includes the Frances McGahee Parade as well as an art block, fall farmyard, truck zone and food truck alley.
Works from more than 100 artists will be featured at the Norcross Art Splash Festival on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. (Courtesy Norcross Art Splash Festivals)
Join in the fun as more than 100 artists from throughout the country show off their talents with folk arts, ceramics, paintings, photography, jewelry, metalwork, fiber art and mixed media at this annual Norcross festival. Food and drink will be available for purchase, and an interactive Kidz Zone will feature face painting, sand art and playground equipment.
10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4. Free admission. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Dr., Norcross.
Stonecrest Fest
The eighth annual Stonecrest Fest brings entertainment, drone soccer demonstration games, food and merchandise vendors, a chalk walk, free blood tests to screen for prostate cancer, and more.
1-2 p.m., Oct. 3. $25. Dunwoody Nature Center Wildcat Learning Lab, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody.
African American Culture and Arts Festival
Explore the African American Culture and Arts Festival in Suwanee on Saturday, Oct. 3. (Courtesy Explore Gwinnett)
Immerse yourself in the richness and diversity of African American culture with music, dance, poetry, food and local vendors selling culturally relevant products and services. A Kids Zone with a bouncy house, games, and arts and crafts are also part of the fun.
Noon-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Free admission. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.
Taste of Tucker
Enjoy bites and brews, music, and more at Taste of Tucker, which benefits NETWorks Cooperative Ministry and Camp Kudzu.
1-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Free admission (food tastes $2-6, craft beer and cider tastes $6, via a ticket system). Town Green, 4226 Railroad Ave., Tucker.
Smokey Robinson
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson stops at the Fox Theatre on his “Legacy of Love” tour to perform classic hits as well as songs from his current album, “What the World Needs Now.”
7:30 p.m.,. Saturday, Oct. 3. $36 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.
Pine LakeFest
Head to Pine LakeFest for a Paddlepalooza (a laid-back “race” where costumes and decorated boats are encouraged,) a pet parade, chalk art and sand sculpture contests, handmade arts and crafts, music, festival food, and more.
11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. Free admission. Pine Lake Park and Beach, 4580 Lakeshore Dr., Pine Lake (free parking with shuttle service from Rockbridge Village, 4687 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mountain).