Vegan Life Festival and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Activities include a day of trains, trucks and tractors at the Southeastern Railway Museum and a vinyl convention.
The Vegan Life Festival on Sunday, Aug. 30 features plant-based food, cruelty-free products and talks about clean living. (Courtesy of Life Space Hope & Wellness Center)
By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL
44 minutes ago
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes the VinylCon! Atlanta convention with lots of records for sale as well as memorabilia, ephemera and music from vinyl-spinning DJs. And the 3 Redneck Tenors bring their blend of classically trained voices and down-home humor to Marietta. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend.
A message from this week’s sponsor, Cosm
An aquatic adventure beyond reality is coming to downtown Atlanta.
Dive into the whimsical world of “O” by Cirque du Soleil at Cosm Atlanta. Cirque du Soleil’s otherworldly adventure, combining high-flying tricks and underwater artistry, has been reimagined in Shared Reality. World-class acrobatics, artistry and dreamlike vignettes come to life as the physical and digital worlds blend on a wraparound, ultra-high-definition display, taking audiences inside Cirque du Soleil’s dream-like masterpiece like never before.
Make a splash when the beloved Vegas show arrives in downtown Atlanta.
Prefer sports? Watch the the Dodgers face off against the Braves on Thursday, August 27, at Cosm. Get tickets now!
Multicultural Night
Multicultural Night in Duluth, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, is filled with cultural performances, music, activities and food. (Courtesy of the City of Duluth)
6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Free. Town Green and surrounding areas, 3142 Hill St. NW, Duluth.
Centennial Kickoff Street Festival
The City of Avondale Estates is gearing up to celebrate its centennial with local art, improv comedy shows, food and beverage trucks, temporary tattoos, music, and a Kid Zone with an inflatable slide, bounce house and more.
6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Free admission. Franklin Street between Pine and Olive streets, Avondale Estates.
Funny Fridays with Joel Byars
Laugh it up at Funny Fridays, hosted by Joel Byars, at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on Friday, Aug. 28. (Courtesy of Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center/Rhythm & Frame)
Kick off your weekend with some laughs at Funny Fridays hosted by award-winning Atlanta comedian Joel Byars, who will be joined by Piere Guyton, Katie Hughes and Vanessa Fraction.
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. $37.71-$53.88. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. $10 online, $12 at the door, free for ages 16 and under. Cobb Convention Center, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.
Summer Downtown Classic Car Cruise
Check out classics in this car cruise, with all proceeds going to the Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.
2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Free to the public, $5 entry fee for vehicles in the cruise. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth.
Annandale Village Extra Mile 5K & 1 Mile Run/Walk
Run in this 13th annual event to raise money for Annandale Village, which provides services and compassionate care to individuals with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.
8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 29. 5K $35, 1 mile $25. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.
Finding Fungi
Join mycologist Darling Ngoh from Hikes of Georgia and learn about fungi with an educational presentation as well as a walkabout and forage in the forest to identify mushrooms.
9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 29. Free. EMBARC Community Youth Farm, 1185 Rock Chapel Road, Lithonia.
National Park Week Paddle
Celebrate National Park Week in a two-person kayak on a 7.5-mile paddle on the Chattahoochee River. Pack a lunch to eat when the group stops at Island Ford.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. $100. Don White Memorial Park, 925 Riverside Road, Roswell.
Art Mart
Discover unique pieces from artists and makers at The Art Station’s outdoor Art Mart on Saturday, Aug. 29. (Courtesy of Cobb PARKS)
Discover local artwork, handmade items and creative pieces from artists and makers in an outdoor market.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. The Art Station - Big Shanty, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road, Kennesaw.
Trains+Trucks+Tractors = Wheels & Rails II
See classic cars, hot rods, antique cars, antique tractors, semi and box trucks and more at this open class show with the Southeastern Railway Museum’s train cars as a backdrop. Food and music will add to the festivities, and proceeds benefit the Museum’s restoration work.
4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Museum admission is $19 for adults; registration for show cars is $20. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth.
Sips Around the Village
Take Sips Around Dunwoody Village with five tasting tokens redeemable for samples at participating locations, get access to exclusive drink specials, and enjoy music and entertainment throughout the Village.
4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. $50. Various locations in Dunwoody Village, Atlanta.
VinylCon! Atlanta
Build your vinyl collection with records from professional shops and collectors as well as dealers. Other recorded media, music memorabilia and ephemera will also be offered for sale, and entertainment includes a full bar and vinyl-only DJs.
10 a.m. early entry, noon-5 p.m. general admission, Saturday, Aug. 29. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. $10 and up. Yaarab Shrine Center, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Vegan Life Festival
Head to the Vegan Life Festival for plant-based food, cruelty-free products and inspiring talks on clean living.
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Free. Life Space, 294 Hamilton E. Homes Dr. NW, Atlanta.
History, Mystery and Mayhem
Take a guided tour of Oakland Cemetery and hear stories that defy explanation, from mysterious murders to tragic events that have passed into local legend.
11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 30. $12. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SE, Atlanta.
‘3 Redneck Tenors: Broadway Bound!’
The 3 Redneck Tenors feature classically trained artists who combine down-home laughs with their musical talent. This show includes songs from some of Broadway’s greatest hits, including “Phantom of the Opera,” “South Pacific” and “Annie.”
3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. $35.60-$52.40. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta.