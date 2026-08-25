Vegan Life Festival and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

A message from this week’s sponsor, Cosm

An aquatic adventure beyond reality is coming to downtown Atlanta.

Dive into the whimsical world of “O” by Cirque du Soleil at Cosm Atlanta. Cirque du Soleil’s otherworldly adventure, combining high-flying tricks and underwater artistry, has been reimagined in Shared Reality. World-class acrobatics, artistry and dreamlike vignettes come to life as the physical and digital worlds blend on a wraparound, ultra-high-definition display, taking audiences inside Cirque du Soleil’s dream-like masterpiece like never before.

Make a splash when the beloved Vegas show arrives in downtown Atlanta.

Prefer sports? Watch the the Dodgers face off against the Braves on Thursday, August 27, at Cosm. Get tickets now!