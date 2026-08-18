Brick Fan Event and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

A message from this week’s sponsor, Cosm

There’s only one place you can go courtside from the biggest NBA games, pitchside from stadiums in Europe, or even beyond the screen of a blockbuster movie without ever leaving your seat. Cosm is the world’s greatest fan experience, redefining how audiences engage with live entertainment.

Located in the sports and entertainment capital of the South, Centennial Yards, Cosm Atlanta is steps from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, and downtown Atlanta, with easy access via the SEC District MARTA station. Our state-of-the-art venue offers an unparalleled immersive experience that transports fans directly into the action. Through revolutionary technology, you’ll experience events from around the globe—whether witnessing UFC fights cageside, enjoying world-class performances like Cirque du Soleil, or exploring destinations beyond imagination.

The best seat in the house for live sports and entertainment is waiting for you at Cosm Atlanta.

Experience Arsenal vs. Coventry City this Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Find tickets now at cosm.com