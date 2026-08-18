Brick Fan Event and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Activities include a Hot Pursuit 5K and Grant Park’s Summer Shade Festival.
The Brick Fan Event on Saturday and Sunday offers many types of Lego-related fun. (Courtesy of Brick Fan Event)
By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL
25 minutes ago
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes an international festival in Marietta as well as one in Peachtree Corners, both offering plenty of performances, food, vendors and other activities. And if you’re a fan of Legos, you’ll want to head to the Brick Fan Event in Duluth for two days of everything Lego-related. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend.
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Rocker and reality TV star Bret Michaels returns to the stage at The Bowl at Sugar Hill, where his last performance sold out.
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. $70.29. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill.
Adult chocolate-making experience
Tour Atlanta’s oldest chocolate factory, learn about all things chocolate, sample a variety of sweet treats and personalize several types to take home in this adult BYOB chocolate-making experience.
6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. $73 per person. Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory and Cafe, 1575 Old Alabama Road, Suite 205, Roswell.
‘All Shook Up: The Elvis Presley Musical’
The Marietta Theatre Company presents this Elvis Presley-inspired musical where a guitar-playing young man rides into a square little town in 1955 and changes everything and everyone he meets. Plenty of Elvis’ hits are included, including “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog” and “Jailhouse Rock.”
8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22. $27.44-$46.75. Marietta’s Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta.
Football Fest & Free Day
Get ready for college football as the Football Fest brings inflatables, giveaways, performances from mascots and DJ sets to the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Free admission. Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta.
OYE Fest
This 18+ block party puts the spotlight on Latin culture, food, sound and community, with multiple stages featuring more than 30 artists and DJs including De La Ghetto, 3BallMTY and Corina Smith.
2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. $50.10 and up. Believe Music Hall Lot, 181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta.
Cobb International Festival
The Cobb International Festival, scheduled for Saturday, will feature cultural performances, international cuisine and more. (Courtesy of Cobb County Government Communications)
Experience an international festival filled with cultural performances, international cuisine, exhibits, shopping and activities from around the world.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Free admission. Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta.
Squeeze, Adam Ant and Haircut 100
Squeeze returns to North America — including a stop at the Fox Theatre — as the band is joined by Adam Ant and Haircut 100. Their new album, “Trixies,” is drawn from songs Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook first wrote in 1974.
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. $96.25 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.
Forest bathing
Take part in forest bathing, a mindful practice in which you immerse your senses in a natural environment and cultivate a stronger relationship with nature.
10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. $15 ($5 for members). Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw.
The Great Southeast Pollinator Census
Join in the Great Southeast Pollinator Census with Fernbank Science Center and the DeKalb Master Gardener Extension by counting how many insect pollinators visit a single plant in just 15 minutes.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Free. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta.
Hot Pursuit 5K
Take part in the 13th annual Hot Pursuit 5K to help the Brookhaven Police Department’s Shop with a Badge Christmas program.
7 a.m. in-person registration, 8 a.m. Tot Trot start, 8:30 a.m. 5K, 9:15 a.m. awards, Saturday, Aug. 22. $25 and up for 5K; Tot Trot is free. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta.
Carnivorous Plant Sale
Shop for carnivorous plants and bog-associated plants such as sundews, pitcher plants, Venus flytraps, orchids, sedges and lilies. Prices range from $5-$35.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Free admission. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell.
K-pop Minicon ATL
Head to the K-pop Minicon for performances, panels, vendors, meet and greets, dance competitions, workshops and photo card trading.
Noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. $35 and up. Gas South Convention Center & Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.
Peachtree Corners International and Cultural Festival
Peachtree Corners celebrates cultural diversity with performances from international musicians and dancers, authentic cuisine from around the world, artisan markets showcasing handcrafted goods and cultural treasures, interactive exhibits and family-friendly activities.
Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Free admission. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners.
Summer Shade Festival
The 24th Summer Shade Festival brings music, food, artists and more to Grant Park on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy of Grant Park Conservancy)
Celebrate Grant Park with an artist market, food, music, 5K run, Kids Tot Trot, kids activities and more.
10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday Aug. 22; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23. Free admission. Grant Park, 574 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta.
Brick Fan Event
Fans of all ages can immerse themselves in two days of Lego fan displays, RC Lego car races, building zones, a strongest bridge competition, games, interactive panels, a vendor marketplace and a kids area.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. $19.07 and up. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.