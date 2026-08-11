Braves Alumni fest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Activities include ShedFest music performances and the All 4 Kids consignment sale.
The Atlanta Braves Alumni Weekend includes players such as former third baseman Chipper Jones, pictured, in a parade and other festivities on Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL
1 hour ago
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes a large group of former Atlanta Braves players returning for a parade, autographs and more, as well as ShedFest’s music performances and bargains at the All 4 Kids Consignment Sale. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend.
A message from this week’s sponsor, Northside Hospital
Northside Hospital Atlanta has begun a major expansion and renovation of its Emergency Department, increasing capacity and improving patient access and flow. The project will continue through early 2028.
The project includes renovation of approximately 7,815 square feet of existing ground floor space and construction of a two-story, 67,537-square-foot expansion across the ground and first floors. Plans also include a new 17,000-square-foot (54 space) parking structure for Emergency Department patients and visitors.
In addition to 18 new treatment rooms, the expansion will add a new entry, waiting room and triage area, along with space for two additional emergency care teams. The two-story entry lobby with a stair and elevator will connect the ground and first floors and create an enclosed corridor linking the Emergency Department to the hospital’s main lobby. Renovations to the existing department will improve efficiency while maintaining operations during construction.
All 4 Kids Consignment Sale
Score some deals on everything your kids need, including clothes, shoes, toys, baby gear, sports equipment, books and more.
Continuing Thursday, Aug. 13-Saturday, Aug. 15 (see website for times each day). Free. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.
Rummage and Book Sale
Find treasures including books, toys, vintage goods, home decor and more at the Marietta History Center’s Rummage and Book Sale. All proceeds will benefit the preservation and care of the center’s permanent collection of over 50,000 artifacts.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13-Saturday, Aug. 15. Free admission. Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St., Marietta.
Off the Wall: ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’
Watch the classic comedy “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” on the largest projection screen in the Southeast at Off the Wall in partnership with the Plaza Theatre.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15. Free. Atlanta Beltline, 725 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Art of the Cocktail
Enjoy a specialty cocktail and full bar offerings as well as hors d’oeuvres, listen to live music and explore the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art’s galleries at Art of the Cocktail.
6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. $10. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta.
Live in the DTL
Head to the Lawrenceville Lawn for a free performance by Pandora’s Box, an Aerosmith tribute band. The concert is free, but VIP packages are available.
Local craft beers meet colossal dinosaur bones at the Fernbank Museum’s After Dark series this month, along with hands-on science activities, the chance to roam the museum and food for purchase from Firefly Catering. This event is 21+.
7-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. $23.95. Fernbank natural history museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves Alumni Weekend
The Atlanta Braves celebrate their two-day Alumni Weekend with alumni autographs on Friday, and a parade of legendary players and a home run derby competition on Saturday. Both nights end with games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
5:30 p.m. (alumni autographs), 7:15 p.m. (Braves vs. Diamondbacks), Friday, Aug. 14; 4 p.m. (parade and home run derby), 7:15 (Braves vs. Diamondbacks), Saturday, Aug. 15. Parade is free, but on-field activities require game tickets (starting at $18.15 Friday and $21.65 Saturday). Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.
7 a.m. (half marathon), 7:30 a.m. (10K), 8 a.m. (5K), Saturday, Aug. 15. Entry ranges from $37.50-$62.50. New Realm Brewing, 550 Somerset Terrace NE #101, Atlanta.
The Whispers
Celebrating “60 years of Soul,” the Whispers bring smooth grooves and classic hits to Tucker, with a special performance by Toni Redd.
8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. $53.07 and up. Londzell Performing Arts Theatre, 3993 LaVista Rd., Tucker.
ShedFest
Atlanta’s musicians gather for a day of music and community, with proceeds supporting affordable music education and cultural programs through Roots of Rhythm Foundation.
2 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Pay what you can. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta.
Pan African Festival
Bring your picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs and head to the sixth annual Pan African Festival for music, food, vendors, dance and discussion from people of African descent from all around the world.
2-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Free. Downtown Decatur Square, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.
Survival Necessities: A Hands-On Survival Class for Parents and Kids
Join the Dunwoody Nature Center for a survival class to learn and practice real wilderness skills as a team and explore how to stay safe and be able to be found in the outdoors.
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. $15. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody.
Light Up the Corners
Receive some glow bling to wear as you run along the Light Up the Corners course lined with blinking lights, and have fun at the pre- and post-race parties with a DJ, face painting and more. Proceeds go to benefit at-risk children and families by giving them the chance to participate in programs and activities at the Fowler YMCA.
8-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15. $45 for either the 1K trot or the 4-mile run. The Forum on Peachtree Parkway, 5155 Peachtree Parkway NW, Peachtree Corners.
ATL Vegan Food Festival
The festival features food trucks, merchandise vendors, music, yoga, sound healing and more.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Free admission, yoga and sound healing. Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta.
The Wedding Extravaganza
The Wedding Extravaganza features wedding vendors, exclusive deals and prizes such as a tropical honeymoon and a custom wedding cake.
1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Tickets starting at $11.37. The Hotel at Avalon & Alpharetta Conference Center, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta.