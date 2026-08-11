Braves Alumni fest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

A message from this week’s sponsor, Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital Atlanta has begun a major expansion and renovation of its Emergency Department, increasing capacity and improving patient access and flow. The project will continue through early 2028.

The project includes renovation of approximately 7,815 square feet of existing ground floor space and construction of a two-story, 67,537-square-foot expansion across the ground and first floors. Plans also include a new 17,000-square-foot (54 space) parking structure for Emergency Department patients and visitors.

In addition to 18 new treatment rooms, the expansion will add a new entry, waiting room and triage area, along with space for two additional emergency care teams. The two-story entry lobby with a stair and elevator will connect the ground and first floors and create an enclosed corridor linking the Emergency Department to the hospital’s main lobby. Renovations to the existing department will improve efficiency while maintaining operations during construction.