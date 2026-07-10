AA Weekend Picks 10 weekend adventures in metro Atlanta you don’t want to miss From ice cream to locomotives, there is plenty to explore this weekend. Cool off with ice cream, enjoy live music and more at the 15th annual Atlanta Ice Cream Festival on Saturday in Piedmont Park. (Courtesy of Atlanta Ice Cream Festival)

By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta 1 hour ago Share

Metro Atlanta is packed with festivals, food, live music and tons of free events. Here are the top 10 things to do this weekend. Tea Around Town Atlanta This 90-minute tour experience takes you all over Atlanta as you sit back, relax and enjoy tasty tea and sweet treats. Location: Downtown Atlanta — 131 John Portman Blvd. NE; Date: Now open; Admission: $65 and up; Time: Booking times vary, see website; Website: topviewtix.com Historic Fourth Ward Park Splash Pad If you’re looking for a fun and free way to cool off with the kids, the splash pad at Historic Fourth Ward Park is a great option. It’s open daily through Oct. 1, which means families still have plenty of time to enjoy it.

Location: Old Fourth Ward — 800 Dallas St. NE; Date: Now-Oct. 1; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Website: beltline.org Brookhaven Farmers Market The Brookhaven Farmers Market is held every Saturday and known for its diverse selection of organic produce. They offer everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to handmade crafts and goods in the parking lot of University Baptist Church. Location: Brookhaven — 1375 Fernwood Circle NE; Date: Every Saturday through Oct. 31; Admission: Free; Time: 9 a.m. to noon; Website: brookhavenfarmersmarket.com Bubble Planet This immersive experience takes bubbles to the next level with interactive installations at Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center. Step inside various themed rooms, explore VR technology and enjoy lots of hands-on fun with the family.

Location: Doraville — 5660 Buford Highway NE; Date: Now-Oct. 31; Admission: $19.90 and up; Time: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Sunday-Thursday); 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Friday-Saturday); Website: bubble-planet.com

Sip and Spin at Brush Sushi If you love wine, sushi and throwback tunes, this is perfect for you. Brush Sushi is hosting a special evening every Thursday this month where attendees can enjoy a curated menu and great music. Location: Buckhead — 3009 Peachtree Road NE; Date: Thursday, July 23; Admission: Free; Time: 5-9 p.m.; Website: opentable.com The Happy Black Parent Children’s Book Festival Don’t miss one of the best book festivals in Atlanta. This free event highlights Black authors and stories in a friendly environment. Enjoy live performances, listen to stories and get the opportunity to meet local authors at Pittsburgh Yards. Location: Pittsburgh — 352 University Ave. SW; Date: Saturday, July 25; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Website: thehappyblackparent.com Atlanta Ice Cream and Wellness Festival Beat the heat at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival in Piedmont Park. This sweet event brings together dozens of ice cream and dessert vendors for everyone to enjoy.

Location: Midtown Atlanta — 1320 Monroe Drive NE; Date: Saturday, July 25; Admission: Free; Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Website: atlantaicecreamfestival.com Back-to-School Cobb With kids heading back to school in just a few weeks, families are encouraged to stop by The Battery Atlanta for a fun-filled day of activities, giveaways, free school supplies and so much more. Location: Cobb — 800 Battery Ave. SE; Date: Saturday, July 25; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Website: artportunityknocks.org Railroad Rendezvous This family-friendly event offers kids a hands-on experience to learn more about locomotives at the Southern Museum. Little ones can join in on activities such as train-themed crafts and games. Location: Kennesaw — 2829 Cherokee St, NW; Date: Saturday, July 25; Admission: Free; Time: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Website: southernmuseum.org