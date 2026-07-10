10 weekend adventures in metro Atlanta you don’t want to miss

If you’re looking for a fun and free way to cool off with the kids, the splash pad at Historic Fourth Ward Park is a great option. It’s open daily through Oct. 1, which means families still have plenty of time to enjoy it.
The Brookhaven Farmers Market is held every Saturday and known for its diverse selection of organic produce. They offer everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to handmade crafts and goods in the parking lot of University Baptist Church.
This immersive experience takes bubbles to the next level with interactive installations at Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center. Step inside various themed rooms, explore VR technology and enjoy lots of hands-on fun with the family.
Location: Doraville — 5660 Buford Highway NE; Date: Now-Oct. 31; Admission: $19.90 and up; Time: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Sunday-Thursday); 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Friday-Saturday); Website:bubble-planet.com
Sip and Spin at Brush Sushi
If you love wine, sushi and throwback tunes, this is perfect for you. Brush Sushi is hosting a special evening every Thursday this month where attendees can enjoy a curated menu and great music.
Don’t miss one of the best book festivals in Atlanta. This free event highlights Black authors and stories in a friendly environment. Enjoy live performances, listen to stories and get the opportunity to meet local authors at Pittsburgh Yards.