10 reasons to get out and explore metro Atlanta this weekend
Stone Mountain presents the popular Lasershow Spectacular on its Memorial Lawn during the spring and summer months. The show features music, fireworks and special fire effects. (AJC file)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
1 hour ago
This is your official weekend guide for things to do in metro Atlanta. From family-friendly festivals to bar crawls and watch parties, this roundup will guarantee a good time.
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Sample epic barbecue from top smoke masters and taste premium bourbons, all while enjoying live music and kid-approved activities at this free festival at The Battery Atlanta. Little ones can also cool off in the splash pad while you explore retail and food vendors or just kick back with friends.
This free, family-friendly event at Harmony Park is part of National Pollinator Week, a nationwide celebration dedicated to protecting bees, butterflies, birds, trees and native plants. Enjoy a mix of educational activations and kid-friendly fun.
Celebrate with Sweet Dreams Georgia as they unveil their new memorial gardens. This family-friendly event will also feature bounce houses, food trucks, pet adoption opportunities and face painting for the kids.