AA Weekend Picks

10 reasons to get out and explore metro Atlanta this weekend

Stone Mountain presents the popular Lasershow Spectacular on its Memorial Lawn during the spring and summer months. The show features music, fireworks and special fire effects. (AJC file)
Stone Mountain presents the popular Lasershow Spectacular on its Memorial Lawn during the spring and summer months. The show features music, fireworks and special fire effects. (AJC file)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
1 hour ago

This is your official weekend guide for things to do in metro Atlanta. From family-friendly festivals to bar crawls and watch parties, this roundup will guarantee a good time.

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Summer at the Rock

Soak up the summer at Stone Mountain Park, where families can enjoy live entertainment, the Water Works show, sensory activities, train rides, and a drone and light show.

Location: Stone Mountain - 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd. Date: Through July 26; Admission: $36.99 and up; Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Website: stonemountainpark.com

Telemundo ATL Fútbol Fest

Stop by Assembly Atlanta for a free, family-friendly weekend watch party. Enjoy themed activations, kids’ activities and cultural food vendors while watching the games on the big screen.

Location: Doraville - 2582 Assembly Blvd; Date: June 26-27; Admission: Free; Time: 5:30-11 p.m.; Website: eventbrite.com

Games on The Green

High Street is hosting a free watch party you won’t want to miss. Expect games, light refreshments, tons of giveaways, a live DJ and more.

Location: Dunwoody - 101 High St; Date: June 27; Admission: Free; Time: Game starts at 7:30 p.m.; Website: highstreetatlanta.com

Bourbon and Brisket Festival

Sample epic barbecue from top smoke masters and taste premium bourbons, all while enjoying live music and kid-approved activities at this free festival at The Battery Atlanta. Little ones can also cool off in the splash pad while you explore retail and food vendors or just kick back with friends.

Location: Cobb - 755 Battery Ave. SE; Date: June 27; Admission: Free; Time: Noon to 8 p.m.; Website: goinsocialevents.com

National Pollinator Week Festival

This free, family-friendly event at Harmony Park is part of National Pollinator Week, a nationwide celebration dedicated to protecting bees, butterflies, birds, trees and native plants. Enjoy a mix of educational activations and kid-friendly fun.

Location: Decatur - Oakview Road; Date: June 27; Admission: Free; Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Website: beecaturga.com

Stone Mountain Village Pop-Up Market

Stone Mountain Village Pop‑Up Market is popping up again at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church. Shop from a variety of vendors selling all kinds of handmade crafts and household items.

Location: Stone Mountain - 5312 W Mountain St; Date: June 27; Admission: Free; Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Website: cauthenenterprises.com

Summer Sippin’ Cocktail Bar Crawl: Roswell

Come out and explore some of the best bars and restaurants in Roswell. Tickets include drink samples, light bites, entertainment, discounts and more.

Location: Roswell - 1170 Canton St; Date: June 27; Admission: $33.89; Time: 1-6 p.m.; Website: eventbrite.com

Pawprints & Butterflies Festival

Celebrate with Sweet Dreams Georgia as they unveil their new memorial gardens. This family-friendly event will also feature bounce houses, food trucks, pet adoption opportunities and face painting for the kids.

Location: Woodstock - 7946 GA-92; Date: June 27; Admission: Free; Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Website: sweetdreamsmemorialgardens.com

AfroXFest

This free two-day celebration at Candler Park will feature live match screenings, Afrobeats performances, international food vendors and immersive experiences the whole family will love.

Location: Candler Park - 1500 McLendon Ave. NE; Date: June 27-28; Admission: Free; Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Website: eventbrite.com

World Cup Experience Rooftop Fashion Show

The Kimpton Rooftop at Overland is throwing an epic fashion show where you can enjoy culturally inspired runway looks, complimentary headshots, live music, brand activations and vendors from all over.

Location: Hapeville - 2 Porsche Drive; Date: June 28; Admission: $23.18; Time: 1-9 p.m.; Website: eventbrite.com