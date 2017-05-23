Our Products
Stone Mountain Middle School teacher fight caught on tape by student

5:18 p.m Tuesday, May 23, 2017 AJC Homepage
A teacher and a paraprofessional at Stone Mountain Middle School have been removed from the school following a fight Friday that was caught on tape by students.

In one 24-second clip, posted on social media, two women are seen in what appears to be a science classroom punching each other several times before another adult attempts to break up the fight.

DeKalb County School District officials declined to name either woman involved, and did not elaborate on a statement released about the incident.

“Those staff members that participated in the conduct have been removed from the learning environment,” the statement said. “The interaction and conduct in the video is completely unacceptable and contrary to our district’s tenets and core principles.”

The incident at a DeKalb County school comes after video surfaced twice this month from fights at Discovery High School in Gwinnett County.

 

