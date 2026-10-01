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By AJC 1 hour ago

Iran conflict distracts nation from other deeds It’s past time that everyone realizes and understands that the war with Iran is the real distraction. While prices for everything have soared and we’ve questioned when the war will end, the president has appointed a war leader with ethical standards similar to his. The president has demolished buildings, sabotaged the Smithsonian, crushed the Department of Justice, caused ICE agents to overstep their authority, and caused many qualified, hard-working citizens to lose jobs that are necessary to the proper and sustaining operation of this country and the world. Anyone reading this can fill in the blanks with many other dastardly and corrupt deeds occurring while we are waiting for the war to end.

I will refer all to the story of the straw and the wheelbarrows. (Look it up). The straw was inspected; the wheelbarrows were stolen. We can live with high prices, but not with the damage done to our country and the world. Haven’t we had enough of this? Let’s put a stop to it! CLARENCE G. KILLIAN SR., ATLANTA Trump needs to be held accountable for high prices

I find it almost comical how Republicans want to blame high prices on former President Joe Biden and COVID-era emergency actions six years ago. None of this can possibly be any of President Donald Trump’s fault. Global-disrupting tariffs adding costs to consumers, a war of choice choking the Strait of Hormuz, skyrocketing gas prices and shipping costs and unaddressed climate change hurting crops and farmers. Where is the accountability?

Meanwhile, vanity projects like the ballroom, arch and reflecting pool are top of mind. The cry of “Drill, baby, drill” has not brought prices down. Deregulation and relaxed restrictions haven’t made greedy manufacturers pass their savings on to customers. That’s a huge problem with today’s GOP. Always pointing fingers, never accepting any responsibility, and always thinking that capitalist business owners will care about consumers and not use every advantage and crack in the system to line their own pockets. TIM DORECE, MARIETTA Rising fuel costs are on Trump Trump, with Israel’s blessing, precipitated a war with Iran, triggering a virtual shutdown of Middle East petroleum, causing the price of gasoline and diesel fuel to go sky high, and now declares that Ukraine could bring prices down by not targeting Russian oil sources!