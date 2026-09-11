Opinion I lost my beloved wife on 9/11. I tell our story for future generations. Lauren Grandcolas died on United Flight 93. Her husband shares her story and the history of Sept. 11, 2001, to help others who suffer trauma in their lives. (Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC | Source: Getty Images)

By Jack Grandcolas – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 25 minutes ago Share

In early September 2001, my beloved wife, Lauren, traveled to her native New Jersey to attend her grandmother’s funeral and lighten spirits afterward with joyous news that, after a decade of trying, she was finally three months pregnant! On Sept. 11, she was flying home to me in San Francisco. She arrived at Newark International Airport uncharacteristically early and got booked onto a flight that wasn’t supposed to be hers: United Flight 93. ﻿Sept. 11, 2001 — a date that will live in infamy. Very much like Dec. 7, 1941, when our nation was attacked surprisingly and viciously, these dates very much shape our history.

Having been born in 1962, I was not alive to witness Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, but I did learn of its geopolitical significance through history books and movies (like “Tora! Tora! Tora!”). These unforgettable accounts gave ensuing generations a greater perspective and appreciation of what happened that day. Those involved at the time earned the honor of being coined “The Greatest Generation.” Sadly, most of them are gone. Today, many of us can clearly recount where we were and what we were doing on Sept. 11, 2001. For so many, it is locked in our psyche and for others (like me) the impact was direct. One third of Americans never experienced 9/11 Lauren Grandcolas (left) — shown with her husband, Jack Grandcolas — died on United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. (Courtesy of the Flight 93 National Memorial) Most of us know the story of United Flight 93, but not all. It is important to remember the courageous actions of the passengers and crew who rose up as citizen soldiers and turned the tables on the hijackers who had commandeered their lives. These were ordinary Americans going about what they thought was a routine day, but in the face of terror, they heroically came together, formulated a plan, improvised weapons and voted to take action. They even waited to launch their counterattack until they were over a rural area. They lost their lives, but they saved countless others on the ground. They were the first heroes in the war on terror. We can only imagine the additional carnage and destruction that would have been caused had they not acted. Given that our nation’s capital was the likely target and was in full session with over 500 of our nation’s leaders, the reflection of 9/11 could have been far worse. Most of us know the story of United Flight 93, but not all. It is important to remember the courageous actions of the passengers and crew who rose up as citizen soldiers and turned the tables on the hijackers who had commandeered their lives. These were ordinary Americans going about what they thought was a routine day, but in the face of terror, they heroically came together, formulated a plan, improvised weapons and voted to take action. They even waited to launch their counterattack until they were over a rural area. They lost their lives, but they saved countless others on the ground. They were the first heroes in the war on terror. We can only imagine the additional carnage and destruction that would have been caused had they not acted. Given that our nation’s capital was the likely target and was in full session with over 500 of our nation’s leaders, the reflection of 9/11 could have been far worse.

Today, there are over 100 million Americans who have no living memory of that day because they hadn’t been born. When I speak to high school students, they ask, “What was it like to live in a time after 9/11 when the country and the world were so united?”

It is a difficult question to answer given our current divisive political climate, but I do try to relay that sometimes in life, tragedy brings out the best in people: love of fellow humankind. Future of U.S. has been defined by our history On Sept. 11, 2001, Lauren Grandcolas was returning from a trip to attend her grandmother's funeral and tell her family that she was pregnant when she died on United Flight 93. (Courtesy of the Flight 93 National Memorial) Sadly, only 25 states require teaching about Sept. 11, 2001. There are countless stories of heroism and resiliency on that day and many thereafter. The world united and we grieved. There is so much for this generation to learn and to be inspired by. I received an abundance of love, prayers and support after 9/11 from all over the world. Now, 25 years later, I share my story to help others who suffer trauma in their lives. I give talks, participated in the award-winning documentary “The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11″ and have written a book in the hope that it can heal and inspire those who struggle with the aftermath of tragic loss and encourage them to seek the help they may need.