Opinion Trump’s ban on CNN, Politico and MS NOW is an unconstitutional fiat Supreme Court has repeatedly called viewpoint discrimination one of the First Amendment’s most serious violations. CNN Senior White House Reporter Betsy Klein, holding up an empty credential holder, reports near the White House complex after having her credential confiscated following President Donald Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

By Nora Benavidez – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 12 minutes ago Share

Editor’s note: This guest opinion column originally published on Pressing Issues. Recently, as he is wont to do on these blissful afternoons, President Donald Trump set off a five-alarm fire again. Without warning, he unilaterally banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House. Press access revoked. You’re not the only one with a feeling of déjà vu. I was part of the team that litigated this very issue in 2018 when I worked on PEN America v. Trump , which upheld journalists’ right to challenge presidential threats and acts of retaliation against the media.

In that case, PEN America alleged at least five instances where Trump abused the executive branch’s regulatory and enforcement powers to punish journalist speech. These included his threats to revoke broadcast licenses, interference with press access to the White House and a directive to the Justice Department to take enforcement actions against outlets whose coverage he disliked. The fact patterns are largely the same now: Trump ejects reporters. Reporters sue Trump. The court slaps down Trump’s unconstitutional First Amendment violations. Judge Timothy J. Kelly — a Trump appointee — rejected the administration’s initial rationale as insufficient and ordered the White House to restore press access for CNN, MS NOW and Politico. The court ruled that the White House must “immediately return, reinstate, and restore” the outlets’ access, as they met the legal thresholds to obtain a short-term order in effect for 14 days (which is called a temporary restraining order) while the case continues. So this case isn’t novel, but Trump’s antics are breaking through to more people. I can’t help but think this is due to the sheer volume of his tantrums and the escalating opposition to his censorial actions.

A lot has gone as one might expect, given Trump’s many go-arounds with reporters in court. Trump’s consistently been on the losing side in nearly all of the First Amendment cases brought before courts during his second term.

But the current case isn’t over — and there’s so much happening behind the scenes. If you’re a First Amendment nerd like me, you’ve been rapt watching it all unfold. So let me break it down for you, answer a few questions I’ve been hearing a lot and look where this is all heading: Why is ejecting journalists unconstitutional? Nora Benavidez, a First Amendment attorney and board member at the Georgia First Amendment Foundation. (Courtesy) Because access cannot become a loyalty test. Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico journalists from the White House after accusing their outlets of publishing “fake news.” (Yawn.) The administration says the outlets can simply report from outside the building. In a subsequent interview clip, Trump flippantly called the White House “the people’s house” — little did he realize that his own words bolstered the journalists’ legal case. Because the government can’t close access for the media simply because it doesn’t like their questions, their coverage or their attitude. Once the government creates a press-access system, it cannot selectively punish journalists because of their coverage. The legal term for this is “viewpoint discrimination” — i.e., the government’s preferential treatment based on the message or belief. Because access cannot become a loyalty test. Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico journalists from the White House after accusing their outlets of publishing “fake news.” (Yawn.) The administration says the outlets can simply report from outside the building. In a subsequent interview clip, Trump flippantly called the White House “the people’s house” — little did he realize that his own words bolstered the journalists’ legal case. Because the government can’t close access for the media simply because it doesn’t like their questions, their coverage or their attitude. Once the government creates a press-access system, it cannot selectively punish journalists because of their coverage. The legal term for this is “viewpoint discrimination” — i.e., the government’s preferential treatment based on the message or belief. And the Supreme Court has repeatedly called viewpoint discrimination one of the First Amendment’s most serious violations. The government doesn’t get to say: You may cover us, but only if we approve of how you cover us. If it does, that’s blatant speech suppression.

Is “national security” a credible argument? MS NOW White House reporter Akayla Gardner reports near the White House complex after being denied entry following President Donald Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP) It can be — but in this case, the court had serious doubts that it was the real reason behind Trump’s tantrum. That was one of the sharpest issues in the recent hearing. The Justice Department argued that the president needs authority to act immediately when a journalist’s conduct threatens national security, and that White House access is a privilege, not a right. The government cited reporting on classified or sensitive matters and argued that the president must retain broad discretion over who enters the White House. But Judge Kelly pressed: Is the government protecting national security, or finding reasons after the fact to justify removing reporters? Ted Boutrous, counsel for the journalists, noted that the government used national security as a “talisman” and “magic words” to justify Trump’s actions.

That distinction has deep roots in First Amendment law. The well-known New York Times Co. v. United States case from 1971 — better known as the Pentagon Papers case — established an extraordinarily high barrier to prior restraint of publication based on national-security claims. And as far back as the 1930s, the Supreme Court has consistently held that the government cannot suppress disfavored journalism simply by invoking the public interest. What happens next? Politico White House reporter Cheyenne Haslett is pictured near the White House complex after having her credential revoked following President Donald Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP) The most consequential development may be what happens beyond CNN, MS NOW and Politico. Trump has already threatened to withhold access for other outlets, explicitly naming The New York Times and The Washington Post. The administration has also kicked reporters out of the Pentagon and fought with The Associated Press over its refusal to adopt the president’s preferred terminology for large bodies of water. What happens when a government keeps narrowing the circle of journalists permitted to observe it — and the remaining outlets are expected to accept those terms?