Will the breakthrough that helped Jimmy Carter be around for the next patient?

Former President Jimmy Carter discusses his cancer diagnosis at the Carter Center in 2015. Doctors removed small masses from his liver in early August. (Bob Andres/AJC 2015)

Science is stronger than ever. The danger is the system around that science is weakening.

Science is stronger than ever. The danger is the system around that science is weakening.

In 2015, former President Jimmy Carter was told his cancer had spread to his brain. At the time, that diagnosis was often a death sentence. Months later, his doctors told him something almost unthinkable: the tumors were gone. The treatment did not come from luck. It came from a new kind of medicine — one that helped his own immune system attack the cancer.

That breakthrough did not happen overnight, and it did not happen by accident. It was built.

For decades, American scientists studied how the immune system works. The federal government funded that research. Private investors backed early experiments many thought would fail. Regulators allowed careful testing. And patients volunteered for clinical trials, often not knowing whether the treatment would help them, but knowing it might help someone else.