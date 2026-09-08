Respiratory virus season coming up. Find protection at your local pharmacy.

A DeKalb Public Health nurse greets Lynn Paxton, interim district health director, at a senior center in Lithonia in September 2025. Nurses were there to administer seasonal flu vaccines. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)

Ask which vaccines make sense for you. Get them before flu and other ailments are in full swing.

Ask which vaccines make sense for you. Get them before flu and other ailments are in full swing.

Every fall, millions of Georgians do something ordinary, but important. They stop by their local pharmacy for the seasonal vaccines that help protect them during back-to-school season and through the winter.

As families settle into the school year and the respiratory virus season approaches, local pharmacies serve as more than a place to pick up a prescription.

Your neighborhood pharmacist can give you and your family the seasonal vaccines you need to stay healthy, right on the spot, no prescription required. It’s protection that fits into a routine errand, on your schedule.

For many Georgians, especially when a doctor’s office is far away and appointments are scarce, local pharmacies are the most accessible place to get protected. That accessibility matters most this time of year.