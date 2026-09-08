Atlanta needs a second Beltline near Buckhead
I am writing to share my opinions on Atlanta’s parks and what could be done to improve life in the city.
Atlanta is known as the “City in the Forest” for good reason: its lush, beautiful greenery and trees. I believe that Atlanta can get very mechanical and dreary, which is why the Beltline was a great investment of tax dollars. But one is not enough. Because of Atlanta’s sheer size, a secondary Beltline is needed to match the city’s rapidly growing infrastructure and population.
The second Beltline would be on the opposite side of Atlanta near Buckhead and Sandy Springs. This new Beltline would allow for a quicker commute to Atlanta’s greenery. Since Buckhead is not its own city, its tax dollars are not used to a satisfactory extent.
This new Beltline would be a great way to give back to the northern parts of Atlanta for their generous tax dollars given to the Atlanta city government (as suppliers of roughly 40% of Atlanta’s tax dollars). The second Beltline would be slightly smaller because Buckhead does not generate as much need as the original one.
In conclusion, I believe that, due to Buckhead propping up Atlanta’s economy, it deserves a show of gratitude from the City of Atlanta, which should be a second Beltline.
ERICH HEILMAN, ATLANTA
PACE ACADEMY CLASS OF 2029
Himalayan flood raises questions about future risks
A sudden, unpredictable, catastrophic Himalayan flood struck the Nepal-China border in late August, with the death toll now exceeding 1,200 and more than 5,600 people still missing. The disaster began when a glacier collapsed high above the Trishuli and Bhotekoshi river systems, unleashing a fast‑moving wall of water, rock, and debris that tore through mountain valleys and erased villages, hydropower sites, and border crossings.
Rescue operations remain extremely difficult. Poor weather, unstable slopes, and a newly formed debris‑dammed lake have repeatedly halted search efforts for fear of a second flood. More than 7,500 people have been evacuated, many airlifted from isolated districts where roads and communication lines have been destroyed.
Environmental damage is extensive: sediment‑choked rivers, collapsed infrastructure, and long‑term disruptions to water and energy systems. Scientists note that rapid regional warming can destabilize high‑mountain glaciers but emphasize that any link between this collapse and climate change remains uncertain pending further analysis, raising urgent questions about future risks and preparedness.
ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA