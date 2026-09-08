Atlanta needs a second Beltline near Buckhead

I am writing to share my opinions on Atlanta’s parks and what could be done to improve life in the city.

Atlanta is known as the “City in the Forest” for good reason: its lush, beautiful greenery and trees. I believe that Atlanta can get very mechanical and dreary, which is why the Beltline was a great investment of tax dollars. But one is not enough. Because of Atlanta’s sheer size, a secondary Beltline is needed to match the city’s rapidly growing infrastructure and population.

The second Beltline would be on the opposite side of Atlanta near Buckhead and Sandy Springs. This new Beltline would allow for a quicker commute to Atlanta’s greenery. Since Buckhead is not its own city, its tax dollars are not used to a satisfactory extent.