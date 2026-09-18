Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 7 minutes ago Share

Humane governance is possible in Georgia. Re: “The Democratic socialists believe what? A closer look at the bloc’s ideas,” by AJC politics columnist Patricia Murphy. Patricia Murphy has watched Georgia’s merciless lawmakers turn down plans to expand Medicaid, say no to millions of federal dollars, shrug as rural hospitals close and concoct punitive work requirements for many who are already employed — often for rich companies. She has seen such punitive policies enacted year after year. However, more humane approaches are possible and actually exist in places outside Georgia. Universal healthcare can be a priority, an option chosen by governments who care about the well-being of their people.

Unlike the folks currently running Georgia. JERELYN JORDAN, ATLANTA Trump refuses to slow down AI, despite warnings President Donald Trump disregarded the advice of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, and the former director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, when he decided to attack Iran. Trump rejected the advice of experts.

Now corporate leaders and scientists are warning that we should slow down the development of AI because the technology is developing too fast and poses serious risks, for example, biological threats, weaponization, and cyberattacks. One scientist warned that there is a greater than 10% chance it “could kill all humans” within the next decade.

As with Iran, President Trump rejects the advice of AI experts and advises that we should not slow down development of AI. Let us pray that President Trump’s judgment on AI is better than his judgment on Iran. Of course, the “skirmish” in Iran is such “small potatoes” that President Trump is asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop attacking Russian diesel refineries. Apparently, President Zelenskyy holds “the cards right now.” ANTHONY L. COCHRAN, ATLANTA Trump’s leadership more concerning than high prices Concerns about food and gas prices, while not unwarranted, should pale in comparison to worries about where our country is headed under the leadership of such an “untraditional” president.