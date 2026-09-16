Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 40 minutes ago Share

Waving American flag shows national pride. Period! Recently, three American flags I had displayed in my yard were vandalized and desecrated. One comment assumed I had made a political statement by displaying the flags as a good conservative. A second comment immediately followed from someone asking whether displaying the American flag identifies a person as a certain political persuasion. The only statement I was making was that I served my country and am proud to be an American. Period! That is the only reason anyone displays or waves the flag; it is not, and should not be, a political statement! Let me repeat myself: people displaying or waving an American flag are saying they are an American and proud to be one. I can only hope that anyone saying the opposite or desecrating our flag will someday understand what that flag represents.

Now there are four American flags in my yard. PAT FAGAN, WOODSTOCK DSA appeals to Georgians disappointed with status quo Patricia Murphy’s column on the Democratic Socialists of America identifies a political development and then avoids the obvious question: Why is it happening? (“The Democratic Socialists believe what? A closer look at the bloc’s ideas.” Sept. 13)

DSA’s national platform offers plenty worth debating, criticizing, or rejecting. But Murphy reduces ideas like public ownership to “Chick-fil-A-USA” and dismisses ambitious structural proposals as self-evidently ridiculous. Her analysis is paper-thin while her condescension is impossible to miss. Georgians keep struggling to afford housing, childcare, groceries, healthcare and other necessities. Many working people do everything asked of them and still cannot achieve economic security, much less the dignity and stability they expected that hard work would provide.

Murphy’s own reporting describes Rep. Gabriel Sanchez as a thoughtful legislator who advocates for renters and wage workers, and Atlanta City Councilmember Kelsea Bond as willing to challenge waste at City Hall. Those examples tell us way more about DSA’s appeal in Georgia than a cheap joke about government-run Chick-fil-A. The interesting story is not that democratic socialists hold positions many Georgians will reject. Of course they do. It is that a growing number of voters no longer believe the political and economic status quo is working for them. Sneering at voters’ search for answers while showing little curiosity about the conditions producing the questions is intellectually lazy. If the AJC wants to understand why people are losing faith in established institutions, it might examine its own instinct to meet economic anxiety with a punchline. Readers are not disengaging because they failed to get the joke. Caricature is not scrutiny.