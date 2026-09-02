Opinion As Israeli Americans, we support Jon Ossoff’s approach to the Middle East The Georgia U.S. senator is 100% there in standing with Israel to defend it from Palestinian terrorism ‘but draws the line at unending immoral wars that aim to destroy all life in Gaza.’ Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., questions Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's pick to head the nation's intelligence agencies, as Clayton appears for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

By Michal Arbilly, Asaf Bareket, Naomi Binenfeld, Dotan Zebrowitz Harpak, Tammy Kadish-Harper, Uriel Kitron, Sharon Solly-Weinberg and Gil Weinberg – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 21 minutes ago Share

We are Israeli Americans living in the Atlanta metropolitan area. We read the recent coverage in the AJC on the controversy over Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s votes on weapons sales to Israel and are writing to express our strong support for Senator Ossoff’s decisions. (“For some Jewish voters in Georgia, neither U.S. Senate choice is simple,” AJC, Aug. 21). We were born and raised in Israel, served in its army, have experienced its wars and difficult times, and many of our friends and families still live there. We visit regularly and get our news about the country directly from our loved ones and from the Israeli media. We have deep personal stakes in the country and all who live there, Israelis and Palestinians alike.

We believe that Senator Ossoff’s votes to pause some weapons sales to Israel – while at the same time voting to continue support of its air defense systems, like Iron Dome – demonstrated that he is a thoughtful ally of the Israeli people and cares deeply about their future and about the future of all people in the region. These were courageous votes, ones that Senator Ossoff knew he would likely pay a political price for. It would have been easy to do the cynical thing and vote for a limitless supply of arms, often used in violation of American laws, but this would have been the wrong thing for both America and Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, speaks to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, before the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tuesday July 28, 2026, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, including avowed Jewish supremacists like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir who serve as key members in it, is trying to use these weapons to drive Israel down a self-destructive path of endless war. If they succeed, it means that our homeland, our friends and families, will be condemned to an escalating cycle of violence.

In the years since the massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, we have seen an Israeli government that rather than focus on defense of the Israeli people, is focusing on the destruction of the Palestinian people, both in Gaza and in the West Bank.