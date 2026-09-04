How student debt is draining families in the South across generations

Demonstrators calling for the cancellation of student debt, in Washington, June 30, 2023. The Biden administration’s new income-driven repayment plan, SAVE, will reduce payments for millions of borrowers and more will qualify for $0 payments. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Georgia lawmakers should pass a Student Loan Borrower Bills of Rights like 18 other states and D.C. to help ease the burden.

Georgia lawmakers should pass a Student Loan Borrower Bills of Rights like 18 other states and D.C. to help ease the burden.

By Harrison Dale, Jenna Bryant, Sabrina McGee and Phillip Sheldon – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Harrison Dale, Jenna Bryant, Sabrina McGee and Phillip Sheldon – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“When the country catches a cold, Black people catch the flu. It’s just exacerbating the existing racial wealth gap.” — Jenna Bryant, senior program director, MDC, drawing on a widely recognized saying frequently attributed to civil rights leaders

In Georgia right now, this describes the student debt crisis with uncomfortable precision.

According to Protect Borrowers, Georgia ranks among the five states with the worst student loan delinquency rates in the United States, alongside Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Across those five states, more than 1.8 million people are currently facing credit destruction, collections, and potential wage garnishment. And those numbers are almost certainly undercounts: Delinquency rates are calculated only against borrowers currently in repayment. Millions more haven’t re-entered repayment yet. They will.