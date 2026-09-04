How student debt is draining families in the South across generations
Georgia lawmakers should pass a Student Loan Borrower Bills of Rights like 18 other states and D.C. to help ease the burden.
Demonstrators calling for the cancellation of student debt, in Washington, June 30, 2023. The Biden administration’s new income-driven repayment plan, SAVE, will reduce payments for millions of borrowers and more will qualify for $0 payments. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)
By Harrison Dale, Jenna Bryant, Sabrina McGee and Phillip Sheldon – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
“When the country catches a cold, Black people catch the flu. It’s just exacerbating the existing racial wealth gap.” — Jenna Bryant, senior program director, MDC, drawing on a widely recognized saying frequently attributed to civil rights leaders
In Georgia right now, this describes the student debt crisis with uncomfortable precision.
According to Protect Borrowers, Georgia ranks among the five states with the worst student loan delinquency rates in the United States, alongside Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and South Carolina.
Across those five states, more than 1.8 million people are currently facing credit destruction, collections, and potential wage garnishment. And those numbers are almost certainly undercounts: Delinquency rates are calculated only against borrowers currently in repayment. Millions more haven’t re-entered repayment yet. They will.
This gap is not poverty, or geography. It is the predictable consequence of what this country decided, legally and deliberately, certain communities were not allowed to build, and of what Georgia’s Legislature has consistently chosen not to do about it.
The debt gap did not start with a loan application. Research by Dr. William Darity and colleagues at Duke University finds that Black students are more likely to borrow more and more likely to drop out due to financial pressure before receiving a diploma. Among those who do graduate, Black students leave with an average of $7,400 more in debt than their white peers.
These are not stories of poor financial decisions. They are the arithmetic of a system built on top of centuries of deliberate wealth extraction — slavery, exclusion from the GI Bill, redlining, predatory lending — in which student debt is simply the latest mechanism. When the only thing a family has left to pass down is someone else’s debt, the racial wealth gap deepens.
Nineteen states have acted; Georgia has not
Harrison Dale is a program administrator at MDC. (Courtesy)
Jenna Bryant is senior program director of economic security and mobility at MDC. (Courtesy)
Since 2014, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have enacted a Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights. These laws license servicers, establish an ombudsman to handle complaints, prohibit abusive collection, and create a private right of action with fee-shifting, enabling low-income borrowers to access legal representation without upfront cost.
Critically, for private loans, which carry none of the federal protections most people assume apply. The private student loan market now stands at nearly $130 billion, surpassing the payday loan market in size, growing faster than auto loans, credit cards, and mortgages. Some 93% of outstanding private loans are cosigned, with 57% of those cosigners aged 55 and above. For families with little inherited wealth, the risk does not stay with the borrower. It travels.
Georgia has not passed this legislation. Every Georgian Legislature has had access to the same model legislation the other 19 states used. It is not a resource gap. It is a choice.
Georgia’s tax treatment compounds the problem. The state’s date-specific conformance laws mean borrowers cannot know in advance which tax year will govern their forgiveness, or how much they will owe when it arrives. People who spend decades in income-driven repayment, doing everything right, reach forgiveness with a tax bill they couldn’t plan for.
Since 2014, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have enacted a Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights. These laws license servicers, establish an ombudsman to handle complaints, prohibit abusive collection, and create a private right of action with fee-shifting, enabling low-income borrowers to access legal representation without upfront cost.
Critically, for private loans, which carry none of the federal protections most people assume apply. The private student loan market now stands at nearly $130 billion, surpassing the payday loan market in size, growing faster than auto loans, credit cards, and mortgages. Some 93% of outstanding private loans are cosigned, with 57% of those cosigners aged 55 and above. For families with little inherited wealth, the risk does not stay with the borrower. It travels.
Georgia has not passed this legislation. Every Georgian Legislature has had access to the same model legislation the other 19 states used. It is not a resource gap. It is a choice.
Georgia’s tax treatment compounds the problem. The state’s date-specific conformance laws mean borrowers cannot know in advance which tax year will govern their forgiveness, or how much they will owe when it arrives. People who spend decades in income-driven repayment, doing everything right, reach forgiveness with a tax bill they couldn’t plan for.
These are the 18 states (plus D.C.) that have enacted a Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights:
California
Colorado
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Illinois
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Nevada
New Jersey
New York
Oklahoma
Oregon
Rhode Island
Virginia
Washington
Bill in Congress would remove hardships for borrowers
Sabrina McGee is a program manager with MDC’s Rural Forward program. (Courtesy)
Phillip Sheldon is a program director at MDC. (Courtesy)
As Jenna Bryant, senior program directorat MDC, notes: the barrier is so high that student loan discharges in bankruptcy often simply do not happen.
The bill currently has five Democratic cosponsors in addition to sponsor Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Memphis, and no Republican support.
The Georgia General Assembly could pass a Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights tomorrow. It has chosen not to.
The five states with the highest student loan delinquency rates are the same five states where getting out is most expensive, most unpredictable, and least protected. That is not a coincidence.
It is a pattern — and it is falling, as it always has, on the same communities.
“We sort all the careers that need the most education into this bucket that makes less money,” says Sabrina McGee, a partnership manager at MDC. “It’s primarily women working in caring professions — and primarily Black women in a lot of cases.” Those women are Georgia’s nurses, teachers, and social workers. They are also the people this system is failing most completely.
As Jenna Bryant, senior program directorat MDC, notes: the barrier is so high that student loan discharges in bankruptcy often simply do not happen.
The bill currently has five Democratic cosponsors in addition to sponsor Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Memphis, and no Republican support.
The Georgia General Assembly could pass a Student Loan Borrower Bill of Rights tomorrow. It has chosen not to.
The five states with the highest student loan delinquency rates are the same five states where getting out is most expensive, most unpredictable, and least protected. That is not a coincidence.
It is a pattern — and it is falling, as it always has, on the same communities.
“We sort all the careers that need the most education into this bucket that makes less money,” says Sabrina McGee, a partnership manager at MDC. “It’s primarily women working in caring professions — and primarily Black women in a lot of cases.” Those women are Georgia’s nurses, teachers, and social workers. They are also the people this system is failing most completely.
Georgia did not create this history. But it is choosing, right now, whether to perpetuate it.
Harrison Dale is a program administrator at MDC focused on advancing racial equity and economic mobility, drawing on his background in public education, legal work, and grassroots advocacy to support programs addressing systemic injustice.
Jenna Bryant is senior program director of economic security and mobility at MDC, where she leads initiatives advancing economic opportunity and equity for low and moderate income communities across the South.
Sabrina McGee is a program manager with MDC’s Rural Forward program, supporting rural communities in North Carolina through capacity-building and technical assistance to advance equitable economic development.
Phillip Sheldon is a program director at MDC, working to strengthen Southern organizations and leaders through strategic planning and capacity-building in pursuit of greater economic and racial equity.
MDC researches and collects economic and demographic data across the South
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