Remember Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and what we can learn from 9/11

Mourners hug beside the names of the deceased Jesus Sanchez and Marianne MacFarlane at the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (John Minchillo/AP)

Nearly 3,000 people died that day. Initially, leaders came through with decisive action.

Nearly 3,000 people died that day. Initially, leaders came through with decisive action.

By Arthur I. Cyr – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Arthur I. Cyr – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A quarter century has passed since the devastating, horrifying terrorist surprise attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

This important anniversary provides a worthwhile incentive to reflect on, as well as analyze, the lessons of the events — and the aftermath.

On a sunny September morning 25 years ago, al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four civilian aircraft, departed from East Coast airports and turned them into extremely effective lethal suicide weapons of mass murder.

Box cutters, which could pass through security monitors or, if detected, were allowed at that time, were the weapons.

Two of the planes slammed into the twin towers of the original World Trade Center in New York City, causing structural damage sufficient that they collapsed.