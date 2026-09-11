Remember Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and what we can learn from 9/11
Nearly 3,000 people died that day. Initially, leaders came through with decisive action.
Mourners hug beside the names of the deceased Jesus Sanchez and Marianne MacFarlane at the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (John Minchillo/AP)
By Arthur I. Cyr – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This important anniversary provides a worthwhile incentive to reflect on, as well as analyze, the lessons of the events — and the aftermath.
On a sunny September morning 25 years ago, al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four civilian aircraft, departed from East Coast airports and turned them into extremely effective lethal suicide weapons of mass murder.
Box cutters, which could pass through security monitors or, if detected, were allowed at that time, were the weapons.
Two of the planes slammed into the twin towers of the original World Trade Center in New York City, causing structural damage sufficient that they collapsed.
Another plane crashed into the Pentagon, causing extensive damage and fires. The fourth aircraft, probably headed for the Capitol or the White House, did not succeed in reaching the target. Courageous passengers, aware of what was happening, tried to take back control. That plane plummeted into a field in Pennsylvania, killing everyone on board.
1/12
Credit: Ben Gray
Firefighters take a knee and listen to “Amazing Grace” atop Stone Mountain on Sunday morning, Sept. 11, 2022, during the annual remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Immediate aftermath resulted in decisive leadership
Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War." (Courtesy)
The death toll from these partially successful atrocities was high. A total of 2,753 people were killed in the World Trade Center attacks. People were seen to jump from the burning structures as a preferred alternative form of death. Adding deaths at the Pentagon and in the crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania brings the total to 2,977.
Total people injured is more difficult to calculate, given concentrated urban populations involved, delayed onset of symptoms of some injuries and the general chaos and confusion resulting from the strikes. Approximately 10,000 people in New York were treated immediately for serious injuries.
Individual and collective heroism characterized reactions to the unprecedented attacks, including and reaching well beyond the passengers in the sky over Pennsylvania who faced almost certain death but decided — immediately and collectively — to act to at least defeat the terrorists.
On this occasion, New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani demonstrated he was up to the challenge, showing impeccable judgment and calm courage that reassured the public suffering from collective shock. Likewise, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, at work in his Pentagon, immediately headed toward the devastation and pitched in to rescue and help survivors.
Initially, President George W. Bush and his administration reacted effectively and successfully to the shocking attacks. President Bush was in Florida visiting a school when the attacks occurred. The trip was immediately interrupted; he boarded Air Force One and wisely went to secure military installations in Louisiana and Nebraska, not immediately to Washington, D.C.
The death toll from these partially successful atrocities was high. A total of 2,753 people were killed in the World Trade Center attacks. People were seen to jump from the burning structures as a preferred alternative form of death. Adding deaths at the Pentagon and in the crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania brings the total to 2,977.
Total people injured is more difficult to calculate, given concentrated urban populations involved, delayed onset of symptoms of some injuries and the general chaos and confusion resulting from the strikes. Approximately 10,000 people in New York were treated immediately for serious injuries.
Individual and collective heroism characterized reactions to the unprecedented attacks, including and reaching well beyond the passengers in the sky over Pennsylvania who faced almost certain death but decided — immediately and collectively — to act to at least defeat the terrorists.
On this occasion, New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani demonstrated he was up to the challenge, showing impeccable judgment and calm courage that reassured the public suffering from collective shock. Likewise, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, at work in his Pentagon, immediately headed toward the devastation and pitched in to rescue and help survivors.
Initially, President George W. Bush and his administration reacted effectively and successfully to the shocking attacks. President Bush was in Florida visiting a school when the attacks occurred. The trip was immediately interrupted; he boarded Air Force One and wisely went to secure military installations in Louisiana and Nebraska, not immediately to Washington, D.C.
Phone calls en route reconfirmed the influence of Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice. National disaster relief and rescue personnel were dispatched to New York City and the Pentagon.
In a particularly effective move, Bush visited Ground Zero in Manhattan, demonstrating personal commitment. Standing atop rubble and debris, his arm around the shoulders of a firefighter, he spoke emotionally and effectively of prayer, patriotism and solidarity.
On Sept. 11, 2001, hijacked jets destroyed the World Trade Center and hit the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Here, Bush puts his arms around firefighter Bob Beckwith during the recovery effort at the WTC. (Doug Mills/AP)
Expansion of response led to continuing instability
Initially, there was also international solidarity.