On Labor Day, Georgia workers should continue fighting for fair wages

Pro-union Delta employees and organizers in Atlanta go on an AFL-CIO bus tour supporting efforts to unionize Delta's flight attendants and ramp and cargo employees. (Emma Hurt/AJC 2025)

As the elected leaders of the Georgia AFL-CIO, we observe this holiday by honoring working people’s contributions and demanding a better world for us all.

As the elected leaders of the Georgia AFL-CIO, we observe this holiday by honoring working people’s contributions and demanding a better world for us all.

By Yvonne Brooks and James Williams – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Yvonne Brooks and James Williams – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

People in Georgia and around the country are working longer and harder than ever but getting less in return.

Families are on edge, stressing over every purchase and paycheck, despite working 40-hour weeks and often juggling multiple jobs at one time.

Meanwhile, the AFL-CIO’s 2026 Executive Paywatch report found that the average S&P 500 company CEO makes 312 times their average worker (that number jumps up to 5,387 times the average worker when you factor in Elon Musk).

Workers make this country run, yet every day we seem to matter less and less to the wealthy elites in power. It doesn’t have to be this way.