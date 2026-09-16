DACA recipients have kept their word for 14 years. Time for Washington to act.

Volunteers with the Latin American Association — including Ellen Goldwasser (left), Nick Nele (center) and Ellen Levitt — are seen organizing boxes and bags of food in 2025. The organization is dedicated to empowering individuals and families through education, workforce development, immigration services and community engagement. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Trump once said ‘Dreamers’ should ‘feel safe,’ but his administration is quietly dismantling the program.

Trump once said ‘Dreamers’ should ‘feel safe,’ but his administration is quietly dismantling the program.

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

This program has provided work authorization and relief from deportation for hundreds of thousands of people who immigrated to the U.S. as children and grew up here.

Fourteen years ago, DACA recipients did everything that was asked of them — coming forward, passing background checks and building real lives here.

Today, DACA recipients have been in the workforce for over a decade, supporting essential industries such as healthcare, education, technology and infrastructure — and contributing $76 billion to the U.S. economy annually. The program receives broad bipartisan support because the recipients follow the rules at every turn by renewing on time, declaring themselves and meeting every requirement.