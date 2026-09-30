Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about the PSC and the climbing cost-of-living. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 1 hour ago Share

Let’s put ‘public service’ back into the Georgia PSC For the past 20 years, the Republican-controlled Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) has accommodated Georgia Power’s requests amid a rapidly accelerating environmental-climate change quandary. For 20 years, the PSC hasn’t demonstrated much, if any, “public service.” There were no consequences for Georgia Power’s boondoggle — the poorly managed, egregiously high cost overruns at Plant Vogtle. Did their shareholders pay for this? Nope. The PSC passed these costs along to Georgia Power consumers, while taking the power company’s lobbyist and law firm political donations. Communities across Georgia and the U.S. are waking up to the uncontrolled growth and adverse consequences of unchecked, unregulated data centers — using eminent domain to take people’s homes for data centers or ginormous utility poles, increased water and electricity use, noise pollution, etc.

What has the PSC done to regulate data centers? Not much, and only when Georgians organized and pushed back hard. What has Georgia Power done? Created warm and fuzzy TV ads and postcards. Tech billionaires are pushing data centers to make ever more money at the expense of “We the People” — and the Republican-controlled Georgia regulatory agency elected to serve the public has failed to do so. The two Democratic PSC candidates, Sheila Edwards and Peter Hubbard, are pledged to put “public service” back into the commission. Vote! KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR

Need to prepare for higher cost-of-living Gas, groceries, and rent are top of mind for voters now.