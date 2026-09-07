How Georgia is helping workers get ahead and businesses grow in the AI era

"I understand what workers need to get ahead and what employers need to grow. Connecting job creators with local talent isn’t abstract policy to me — it is my daily mission," writes Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. (Michael Blackshire/AJC file photo)

We are unleashing economic power by connecting hardworking Georgians with mortgage-paying jobs and supporting the businesses that power our economy.

We are unleashing economic power by connecting hardworking Georgians with mortgage-paying jobs and supporting the businesses that power our economy.

Behind Georgia’s title as the top state for business are the people who earned it through sincere effort — the men and women who show up every day to build, innovate and provide for their families with integrity.

With a record 5.5 million Georgians fueling our economy and annual wage growth reaching up to 4.3% across key sectors, our workforce is driving unprecedented success. Hardworking families are the foundation of our state, and when they thrive, Georgia succeeds.

My perspective on this work is deeply personal. In 1962, my grandparents fled Communist Cuba, arriving in America with nothing but three kids, $25 and a relentless desire to work hard and build a better life.