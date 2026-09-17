Opinion Georgia’s attorney general must aggressively pursue open-government violations General Assembly gave the state’s top prosecutor great power to defend citizens’ rights to public records and meetings. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, who ran for governor in the Republican primary, speaks during the annual Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgians will elect a new attorney general, since Carr is not seeking reelection. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Shawn McIntosh – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 45 minutes ago Share

Election season is a potent reminder that Georgia government answers to the people. Georgia’s Constitution puts it plainly: “All government … originates with the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole.” It also gives us the right to alter or reform our government when needed. But exercising that right depends on knowing what government is doing — and that depends heavily on the actions of one official: the Georgia attorney general. In November, Georgians will elect a new attorney general, since incumbent Chris Carr is not seeking reelection.

And in 2019, Carr, the current attorney general, secured Georgia’s first criminal Open Records Act conviction against an Atlanta mayor’s office employee found guilty of knowingly and willfully attempting to frustrate access to records.

Carr’s 2019 prosecution made headlines, but his record since has been mixed. After several Sunshine Week announcements citing state and local training and mediation successes, the office appears to have stopped publicizing open-government activity. His open-government page cites negotiated settlements (memorandums of understanding) as a tool to resolve complaints, but the only settlements listed come from Olens’ administration. Carr has said he cannot mediate citizen disputes with state agencies because he represents them, and the office has said it doesn’t compile or summarize state-agency complaints. That leaves doubt about how the office would identify or take on a state agency clearly violating the law. Voters should know where the candidates stand Advocates and citizens have said that the mediation program has become ineffective or unresponsive, and when mediation reaches an impasse, citizens have been told they have to sue themselves if they want a court to review their case. In a statement in response to a request for comment, Carr’s office said, “he has continued to defend and enforce Georgia’s open-government laws.” The statement said his office has handled roughly 480 open-government complaints this year. But it also noted that once a dispute comes down to whether records were provided or an exemption applies, the office may close the mediation. The program is “a voluntary public service that is limited in its authority and jurisdiction,” and is only a part of the agency’s many responsibilities, the statement noted.