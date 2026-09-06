Gen Z aka ‘Generation Toolbelt’ made it cool to embrace skilled trades again

Precision 2000 Inc., construction workers pave a sidewalk for the Howell Mill Complete Streets Project in Atlanta on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Currently, there are more than 3,800 construction job openings just in the Atlanta-area. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)

People entering the trades after high school can expect job offers of more than $50,000 and no student debt.

People entering the trades after high school can expect job offers of more than $50,000 and no student debt.

Labor Day is an opportunity to reflect on the state of the workforce in our country. The current job market for new college graduates is not what most dream of to start their careers and many new grads are entertaining job offers that don’t match their degree.

This “underemployment” trend finds 45% of graduates have jobs that don’t even need a college degree.

Many students, parents and educators are now asking: Does every student need to go to college? Are we doing enough to promote other options, like the skilled trades?

It’s not just an employment choice. There’s a huge need for new talent in the skilled trades that’s fueling the demand for construction in this country. More people are retiring from the trades than are joining it, leaving us short of skilled talent.