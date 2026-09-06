Gen Z aka ‘Generation Toolbelt’ made it cool to embrace skilled trades again
People entering the trades after high school can expect job offers of more than $50,000 and no student debt.
Precision 2000 Inc., construction workers pave a sidewalk for the Howell Mill Complete Streets Project in Atlanta on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Currently, there are more than 3,800 construction job openings just in the Atlanta-area. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)
By Scott Shelar – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago
Labor Day is an opportunity to reflect on the state of the workforce in our country. The current job market for new college graduates is not what most dream of to start their careers and many new grads are entertaining job offers that don’t match their degree.
Many students, parents and educators are now asking: Does every student need to go to college? Are we doing enough to promote other options, like the skilled trades?
It’s not just an employment choice. There’s a huge need for new talent in the skilled trades that’s fueling the demand for construction in this country. More people are retiring from the trades than are joining it, leaving us short of skilled talent.
Organizations like Construction Ready focus on teaching young people about careers in the skilled trades. Starting in elementary school, we’re helping students understand the available career paths and providing training to jump start their careers.
Workers can expect a good wage and avoid student debt
There is a lot of concern about AI, but (so far), artificial intelligence can’t fix a broken pipe, bring an air conditioner back to life or install electrical wiring.
There is a lot of job security in the skilled trades.
And the construction industry is hiring and paying a high wage to bring much needed talent into the workforce.
Students entering the trades after high school can expect job offers of more than $50,000 without accumulating student debt.
In many cases, the employers will pay for training and credentials to help secure a new hire.
Currently there are more than 3,800 construction job openings just in the Atlanta-area, incenting companies to offer unique packages to attract workers.
Scott Shelar is the president and CEO of Construction Ready. (Courtesy)
There is a lot of concern about AI, but (so far), artificial intelligence can’t fix a broken pipe, bring an air conditioner back to life or install electrical wiring.
There is a lot of job security in the skilled trades.
And the construction industry is hiring and paying a high wage to bring much needed talent into the workforce.
Students entering the trades after high school can expect job offers of more than $50,000 without accumulating student debt.
In many cases, the employers will pay for training and credentials to help secure a new hire.
Currently there are more than 3,800 construction job openings just in the Atlanta-area, incenting companies to offer unique packages to attract workers.
Generation Z is one of the first generations in a long time to consider the trades. In fact, they have been called “Generation Toolbelt” because of their interest in vocational pathways over traditional white-collar careers.
Data centers are in demand of construction workers
Construction is ongoing at the site for Core Scientific, a crypto and AI data center in Dalton, March 30, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
According to the National Student Clearinghouse, the number of students selecting the trades over traditional college has risen by nearly 20% since 2020 and it continues to rise as the need for employees increases.
An example of a company working to attract recent high school graduates is MetroPower. With offices in Georgia and throughout the Southeast, MetroPower actively recruits new electrical apprentices straight out of high school every school year. They put them to work immediately and enroll them in an electrical apprenticeship program, like the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC).
Many of the construction job openings are in nonresidential construction and a lot of the need stems from the building of data centers around the nation. Construction of commercial offices, medical and some housing has slowed, but technology builds are seeing a large increase in the need for workers.
The current job market can seem overwhelming for young people, but there are jobs available. They may just need to look past the traditional model to find the career that provides a path to a successful future.
Scott Shelar is the president and CEO of Construction Ready, a Georgia-based non-profit that works with K-12 students, parents, employers, teachers, counselors, and partners to strengthen the youth workforce and address the immediate needs of the skilled labor market.
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