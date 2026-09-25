Appreciate Sen. Warnock’s support for manufacturing

The American trailer industry supports the national economy by transporting everyday items such as food, medication and other essential consumer products through critical supply chains. This industry supports more than 10,000 American jobs, and another 50,000 jobs are supported through freight and logistics.

However, despite their important role in the domestic economy, U.S. trailer producers have been materially injured for decades by a flood of unfairly underpriced foreign trailer imports.

This is why the U.S. Department of Commerce’s recent actions to address foreign countries’ evasion of proper duties mark a crucial step in defending American manufacturing, especially in Georgia. Founded in Savannah in 1900, leading van-type trailer producer Great Dane employs hundreds in Georgia.