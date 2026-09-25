Appreciate Sen. Warnock’s support for manufacturing
The American trailer industry supports the national economy by transporting everyday items such as food, medication and other essential consumer products through critical supply chains. This industry supports more than 10,000 American jobs, and another 50,000 jobs are supported through freight and logistics.
However, despite their important role in the domestic economy, U.S. trailer producers have been materially injured for decades by a flood of unfairly underpriced foreign trailer imports.
This is why the U.S. Department of Commerce’s recent actions to address foreign countries’ evasion of proper duties mark a crucial step in defending American manufacturing, especially in Georgia. Founded in Savannah in 1900, leading van-type trailer producer Great Dane employs hundreds in Georgia.
Great Dane is grateful for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s advocacy.
Warnock demonstrates a strong commitment to Georgia’s workforce and to the men and women whose livelihoods depend on a strong American manufacturing base. His support for fair trade and effective enforcement helps ensure that trailer manufacturers can compete on a level playing field and continue investing in American workers and supply chains.
We appreciate his continued leadership, standing up for Georgia’s manufacturing workforce and the broader American trailer industry.
CHRIS HAMMOND, SAVANNAH
EVP, INDUSTRY AFFAIRS & STRATEGIC ACCOUNTS, GREAT DANE
Climate change disrupts global supply chains
Climate change is increasingly disrupting global shipping networks, creating bottlenecks that affect trade, supply chains and economic growth. A warmer atmosphere intensifies the water cycle, causing some regions to experience prolonged drought while others face heavier rainfall and flooding. These extremes can occur simultaneously in different parts of the world.
Droughts and reduced rainfall have lowered water levels in key transportation corridors, including the Panama Canal, the Mississippi River and Europe’s Rhine River. Low water levels force vessels to carry lighter loads, reduce shipping capacity and increase transportation costs.
In the Panama Canal, drought-related water shortages have restricted vessel transits and increased delays and freight costs. Similar drought conditions on the Mississippi River and the Rhine have reduced shipping efficiency, disrupted supply chains and raised logistics expenses.
These transportation challenges can contribute to inflation by increasing the cost of moving goods. As climate change intensifies extreme weather events, global supply chains face growing risks from less reliable transportation, trade inefficiencies and higher consumer prices.
ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA