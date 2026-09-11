Opinion Readers write AJC readers remember 9/11. AJC readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Sept. 11 attack united America to safeguard our nation When Pearl Harbor was attacked on December 7, 1941, the act brought the American public together which created a military response. Sept. 11, 2001, did the same. There was a surge and an immediate response to enlist in the military due to patriotism, and to safeguard our country. There were over 150,000 who enlisted in the first year and additional 70,000 joined the reserves. Not only did 9/11 awaken the public, it awakened our intelligence agencies, and those responsible for protecting America. It is believed that there were institutional failures among intelligence agencies, federal regulators, airports and airlines. It is learned that the FBI and the CIA though with information, worked separately without a cohesiveness which would have assisted in learning of the attackers.

Changes took place: now we have the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to manage the airports for safety, and requirements. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is there to bring connection with the FBI and CIA. Like what occurred at Pearl Harbor, there were many mistakes which if did not happen, we would not have the outcome that cost so many innocent people and the military their lives. Yes, we thank the first responders, and we pray for all who have had their lives taken. We remember! LOUIS COHEN, DUNWOODY

Recollections from that fateful day 25 years ago On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I walked down the hall from my office located 10 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. Several co-workers were gathered around a television. I saw the pictures of the tower. On my way home, I saw no airplanes flying in or out of the airport.