Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 11 minutes ago Share

Gutting of Head Start is tragedy for young children What a tragedy that Head Start is being gutted. For 61 years, since its establishment in 1965 by President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty, Head Start has provided early education and poverty support for over 30 million children under age 6. In June 2025, President Donald Trump demanded zero funding for Head Start, calling the program “radical.” That request failed, so now the administration has plans to remove most of the 133 pages of Head Start requirements. Lost standards include math and literacy curriculum, small class sizes, medical screenings, home visits, disability services, nutritious meals and even the requirement that children brush their teeth after meals.

Critics of these proposed changes say this is a backdoor way to dismantle the entire program. No teacher should be expected to teach a class three times the recommended size for young children. According to The New York Times, Ruth Friedman, a childcare policy expert, says the proposed changes are a massive gutting of the program. “Eliminating Head Start performance standards guts science-based standards that ensure our youngest learners get what they need to succeed.” Our children will be sacrificed by the draconian changes to this vital educational program! MARY SCOTT GOULD, DECATUR

Trump can’t separate personal from policy