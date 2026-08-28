Skilled trades are more in demand than ever. This is Atlanta’s moment to act.

Students in the Construction Ready program do a hands-on exercise at Westside Works in Atlanta in June 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

While higher education remains important, this narrow focus has contributed to today’s workforce imbalance and shortage.

While higher education remains important, this narrow focus has contributed to today’s workforce imbalance and shortage.

By Philip Roy – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Philip Roy – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In a business climate focused on technology, finance and professional services, it’s easy to overlook the industries that quite literally make growth possible.

But in a rapidly expanding market like Atlanta, the importance of skilled trade, particularly in the mechanical and electrical sectors, has never been more evident.

My perspective on this is not theoretical, it’s personal.

I began my career through a vocational trade school in Montreal, earning a two-year certification as an architectural millwright pattern maker.

That experience instilled discipline, precision and a practical understanding of how complex systems come together. It gave me a foundation I’ve carried throughout my career.