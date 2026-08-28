Skilled trades are more in demand than ever. This is Atlanta’s moment to act.
While higher education remains important, this narrow focus has contributed to today’s workforce imbalance and shortage.
Students in the Construction Ready program do a hands-on exercise at Westside Works in Atlanta in June 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By Philip Roy – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
In a business climate focused on technology, finance and professional services, it’s easy to overlook the industries that quite literally make growth possible.
But in a rapidly expanding market like Atlanta, the importance of skilled trade, particularly in the mechanical and electrical sectors, has never been more evident.
My perspective on this is not theoretical, it’s personal.
I began my career through a vocational trade school in Montreal, earning a two-year certification as an architectural millwright pattern maker.
That experience instilled discipline, precision and a practical understanding of how complex systems come together. It gave me a foundation I’ve carried throughout my career.
Over time, I expanded that foundation through executive education at Harvard Business School (negotiations), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (systems dynamics) and the College of William & Mary (construction law).
Those experiences broadened my perspective, but they did not replace my trade background. They reinforced their value.
Today, as president and chief operating officer of Mallory & Evans, one of Atlanta’s leading mechanical and development firms, I see firsthand how critical that foundation remains.
We need workers who can build and maintain complex systems
Philip Roy is the president & chief operating officer of Mallory & Evans, a real estate development and investment firm in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy)
The data reinforces what many of us already know.
Georgia’s construction industry employs more than 229,000 workers and contributes roughly $45 billion to the state’s gross domestic product. At the same time, metro Atlanta continues to grow rapidly, driving sustained demand for infrastructure, buildings and long-term maintenance.
Yet workforce demand is accelerating faster than supply.
In key trades, the gap is widening. Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning demand in Georgia is projected to grow nearly 18%, outpacing national averages. Across the country and increasingly here in Atlanta, contractors are struggling to find qualified electricians, welders and mechanical technicians. These shortages are no longer theoretical; they are already affecting project timelines, costs and execution.
This challenge is magnified by Atlanta’s position at the center of several high-growth sectors.
The data reinforces what many of us already know.
Georgia’s construction industry employs more than 229,000 workers and contributes roughly $45 billion to the state’s gross domestic product. At the same time, metro Atlanta continues to grow rapidly, driving sustained demand for infrastructure, buildings and long-term maintenance.
Yet workforce demand is accelerating faster than supply.
In key trades, the gap is widening. Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning demand in Georgia is projected to grow nearly 18%, outpacing national averages. Across the country and increasingly here in Atlanta, contractors are struggling to find qualified electricians, welders and mechanical technicians. These shortages are no longer theoretical; they are already affecting project timelines, costs and execution.
This challenge is magnified by Atlanta’s position at the center of several high-growth sectors.
Data centers, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and large-scale mixed-use developments all depend heavily on sophisticated M&E systems. These are not peripheral components, they are central to performance, efficiency and sustainability.
Simply put: Our ability to grow is directly tied to our ability to build and maintain complex systems.
Tulsa Welding School students, including Tyrell Willoughby (right), work in the campus welding lab in Decatur on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Here’s where the opportunity is
The challenge is clear. The opportunity lies in how we respond.
Organizations like the Mechanical Contractors Association of Georgia are already leading through apprenticeships, training programs and industry alignment. But solving this on a larger scale requires broader, more intentional partnerships:
Industry and education: Firms must engage earlier with K-12 systems and technical colleges to create awareness and direct pathways into the trades. Exposure should start before career decisions are made and be tied to real opportunities. The narrative at the educational level must change as well.
Employers and workforce programs: Georgia has strong workforce infrastructure, including programs like Quick Start. But employers need to play a more active role co-developing curriculum, offering paid training and committing to hiring pipelines. Training without placement will not close the gap. It will only create more stress in the already stressed system.
Contractors and technology partners: The trades are evolving. Building automation, energy systems and prefabrication are reshaping our industry. Partnerships that integrate technology into training can both elevate the workforce and attract a new generation. The introduction of AI into our sector is influencing the advancement of this exponentially.
Industry and community: Recruitment is also about access. Barriers such as transportation, childcare and financial constraints limit entry into the trades. Companies that invest in removing these barriers will have a distinct advantage in building and retaining talent. Building local partnerships and collaborating with the local communities will help in combating this challenge for the workers.
Here’s how we reframe the narrative
For decades, the dominant narrative has emphasized four-year degrees as the primary path to success. While higher education remains important, this narrow focus has contributed to today’s workforce imbalance and shortage.
The trades offer a compelling alternative:
Faster entry into the workforce
Little to no student debt
Long-term stability and advancement
Direct, tangible impact
Aggressive onboarding incentives, training, wages and benefits
They also offer something less discussed but equally important: ownership. In the trades, you don’t just participate, you build.
Atlanta is one of the most dynamic growth markets in the country. But growth alone is not enough.
If we fail to invest in the skilled workforce needed to sustain it, we risk delays, rising costs and missed opportunities. If we succeed, we position Atlanta and Georgia as a leader not just in economic growth, but in workforce strategy development.
The future of this region will not be determined solely by boardrooms or policy discussions, it will be built by a skilled workforce whose importance we can no longer afford to overlook.
Philip Roy is president and chief operating officer of Mallory & Evans, a metro Atlanta-based real estate and investment firm.
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