Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

By AJC 36 minutes ago Share

We need leaders who put country ahead of president I read that President Donald Trump blamed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for misleading him about the nation’s weapons stockpile. Earlier, I heard Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, warning if Trump appointees cannot admit in a hearing that Trump lost the 2020 election, then how could they ever disagree with him in a Cabinet meeting? Did Hegseth deliberately mislead Trump about our weapons’ strength or simply go along with Trump’s wishes to keep threatening Iran? We all know Trump is never wrong. He never admits that. Never. Just look at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — the symbol of his self-perceived greatness.

Our Republican brothers and sisters, except for a few, are enabling his narcissistic behavior. For representative democracy to flourish, we need rational leaders on the left and right who stop denying reality. Then we can begin to stop his immoral policies. We need a courageous Congress willing to negotiate what’s best for all Americans and keep passing bipartisan bills, such as affordable housing and much-needed national permitting reform that includes transmission. Americans need affordable and reliable energy. Future generations need rational policymakers. Loyalty to the president should not supersede loyalty to Americans. Trump’s self-aggrandizement and personal profits endanger Americans. BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Government spending keeps increasing