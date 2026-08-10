Opinion Readers write Readers write about the constant of war, the push for change and the need for bipartisan politics. AJC readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

By AJC 3 hours ago Share

Trump presidency spent unleashing dogs of war Since 1776, America has engaged in a multitude of wars or substantial military interventions and enjoyed fewer than 20 years of peace. And what has this mega-militarism achieved? America lost its last three major wars: Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. In Afghanistan, the U.S. spent $300 million a day for 20 years just to see the Taliban regain control nine days after we pulled out. Research by the Cost of War Project estimates the War on Terrorism’s cost at $8 trillion with more than 4.5 million deaths, nearly 1 million from direct combat with the remainder from the concomitant destruction. It has spawned counter-terrorism actions in more than 80 countries, official wars in seven, and has displaced more than 38 million people.

Now another president has unleashed the dogs of war. Yet, despite bombing countries around the globe, threatening to seize foreign lands and wipe out civilizations, assassinating or capturing foreign leaders, and killing hundreds of alleged drug smugglers on boats in international waters, President Donald Trump still claims to be a champion of peace, a claim not possible unless Trump believes war is peace. MICHAEL C. MONSON, GAINESVILLE American workers deserve radical change in Washington Trump is a self-styled mafioso, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is his consigliere, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is his Renfield and the Republican Congress is a gang of self-serving sycophants. Together they are undermining the country’s institutions and mocking our democracy.

Some of the blame goes to the Democratic Party for posing unconvincingly as the champion of the people for decades while actually serving the same wealthy donors who traditionally bankroll Republicans.

Living wages, unions, access to higher education, and homeownership were things that American workers possessed in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s but no longer have. They also need healthcare, childcare and a planet that isn’t becoming a red-hot hibachi, but they won’t get those things either while this present corrupt and politically inbred ruling class is in place. It’s time for a radical change. Former President Barack Obama promised it. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders embodies it. Trump teased at it. Now let’s see it materialize. Oligarchs deserve the same bitter medicine now that they received from former President Teddy Roosevelt. DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN Withholding transportation dollars hurts everyone Partisan politics need to stop. I am referring to the article about the administration withholding money from transportation projects that are under construction (“Where federal disaster funding stands as Georgia’s hurricane season ramps up”), some of which are almost complete.