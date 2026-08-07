Make school lunches free in Georgia so children — and their parents — can eat

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all students ate for free. That provision has expired, however. (Rebecca Wright for the AJC 2020)

1in 3 families with children are food insecure, and 1 in 4 parents go hungry for the sake of their kids.

1in 3 families with children are food insecure, and 1 in 4 parents go hungry for the sake of their kids.

Georgians are being bombarded right now with political ads that feel increasingly divisive. But buried beneath the noise is something remarkable.

On at least one issue affecting children, Georgia parents overwhelmingly agree. Kids should not go hungry.

Our recent statewide survey of Georgia parents, conducted at the Emory Center for Child Health Policy at the Rollins School of Public Health, found that 1in 3 families with children are food insecure, meaning they have uncertain or limited access to food.

With more than 2.5 million children in Georgia, this means more than 800,000 kids don’t have the food they need to thrive.