For Ga. children with sickle cell disease, here’s how schools can support them

Kendric Cromer, 12, undergoes infusion gene therapy at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. Cromer is one of the first children ever to be treated with a newly approved gene therapy that will free him from the sickle cell disease that has stolen his childhood. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Educators and nurses must be equipped with targeted infrastructural support, equitable financial resources and clear clinical guidance.

Educators and nurses must be equipped with targeted infrastructural support, equitable financial resources and clear clinical guidance.

Over 70% of children with sickle cell disease will have an acutely painful episode by the age of 2.

Students with SCD miss an estimated 20 to 30 school days per year, compared to the five to seven missed by their healthy peers, due to acute pain, exhaustion and increased susceptibility to illnesses.

SCD-related complications can also affect concentration and memory, making it harder for them to keep up even when they are present in school. And yet, when asked, most health professionals cannot recall a single lecture, textbook chapter or classroom discussion that adequately covered sickle cell disease during their entire K-12 education.