15 years ago, HOPE scholarship reform drove rural and urban Georgia apart

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and other lawmakers outline a sweeping overhaul of HOPE scholarship and prekindergarten programs to keep them from going broke during a press conference at the State Capitol on Feb. 22, 2011. (AJC FILE)

In a real sense, Georgians outside Atlanta have been robbed of HOPE and hope.

In a real sense, Georgians outside Atlanta have been robbed of HOPE and hope.

For the first 16 years of its existence, Georgia’s HOPE scholarship program did something unusual for a state entitlement: It tilted toward the people who needed it most.

From 1995 through 2011, the 147 counties outside metro Atlanta’s core counties — sparsely populated rural communities and the state’s regional hub cities — produced substantially more HOPE scholars than the Atlanta region.

In 1995, those counties were home to about 58% of the state’s population and produced nearly 70% of the first full HOPE class.

By 2011, they were still generating 64% of the state’s scholars and receiving 55% of HOPE dollars.