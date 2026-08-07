Rachael Ray: In Georgia, strong animal shelters build strong communities

Anyone who has loved a dog or cat knows that animals have an incredible way of making a house feel like home, guest columnist Rachael Ray writes. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC 2021)

Investing in the places where animals receive care creates lasting benefits for animals, and the people who care for them.

Investing in the places where animals receive care creates lasting benefits for animals, and the people who care for them.

People often ask me why I’ve spent so much of my life supporting animal welfare. The answer has always been simple: Animals have given me far more than I could ever give back.

Anyone who has loved a dog or cat knows that animals have an incredible way of making a house feel like home. They comfort us on our hardest days, celebrate our happiest moments without asking for anything in return and remind us every day what unconditional love looks like.

That’s what inspired me to establish The Rachael Ray Foundation and why partnerships like the one we’ve built with the Atlanta Humane Society mean so much to me. Together, we share a belief that every animal deserves compassionate care and that giving shelters the tools they need creates a ripple effect that strengthens entire communities.