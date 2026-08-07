Rachael Ray: In Georgia, strong animal shelters build strong communities
Investing in the places where animals receive care creates lasting benefits for animals, and the people who care for them.
Anyone who has loved a dog or cat knows that animals have an incredible way of making a house feel like home, guest columnist Rachael Ray writes. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC 2021)
By Rachael Ray – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 hours ago
People often ask me why I’ve spent so much of my life supporting animal welfare. The answer has always been simple: Animals have given me far more than I could ever give back.
Anyone who has loved a dog or cat knows that animals have an incredible way of making a house feel like home. They comfort us on our hardest days, celebrate our happiest moments without asking for anything in return and remind us every day what unconditional love looks like.
That’s what inspired me to establish The Rachael Ray Foundation and why partnerships like the one we’ve built with the Atlanta Humane Society mean so much to me. Together, we share a belief that every animal deserves compassionate care and that giving shelters the tools they need creates a ripple effect that strengthens entire communities.
This year, through our partnership with the Atlanta Humane Society, The Rachael Ray Foundation awarded $175,000 in capital improvement grants to four Georgia animal shelters. What I love most about these grants is that they weren’t about telling shelters what they needed, they were about listening. Every project addressed a need identified by the shelter itself because the people doing this work every day know exactly where investments can have the greatest benefit.
Consider these projects across the Peach State
Rachael Ray is an entrepreneur, author and TV food personality. (Courtesy)
When people picture a shelter, they usually think about adoption events or rows of kennels waiting for visitors.
What they don’t always see are the veterinary teams performing emergency procedures, the staff cleaning and feeding animals around the clock, the volunteers comforting frightened pets, or the countless decisions being made every day to give each animal the best possible chance at a healthy, happy life and finding a forever home.
Those things require more than compassion. They require resources.
One of the lessons I’ve learned through our work with The Rachael Ray Foundation is that sometimes the most meaningful investments aren’t the flashiest ones.
A new HVAC system, replacing worn-out kennel flooring and expanding a veterinary clinic don’t sound so glamorous. But for the animals living in those spaces and the people caring for them, those improvements can make all the difference.
The projects supported this year in Georgia are a perfect example.
When people picture a shelter, they usually think about adoption events or rows of kennels waiting for visitors.
What they don’t always see are the veterinary teams performing emergency procedures, the staff cleaning and feeding animals around the clock, the volunteers comforting frightened pets, or the countless decisions being made every day to give each animal the best possible chance at a healthy, happy life and finding a forever home.
Those things require more than compassion. They require resources.
One of the lessons I’ve learned through our work with The Rachael Ray Foundation is that sometimes the most meaningful investments aren’t the flashiest ones.
A new HVAC system, replacing worn-out kennel flooring and expanding a veterinary clinic don’t sound so glamorous. But for the animals living in those spaces and the people caring for them, those improvements can make all the difference.
The projects supported this year in Georgia are a perfect example.
PAWS Atlanta transformed an outdated veterinary clinic into a modern medical space where animals can receive examinations, treatment and recovery care.
Allmon’s All About Animals in Blackshear upgraded its HVAC system and improved its facility’s driveway, making everyday operations healthier and more efficient for both pets and staff.
Meanwhile, Newnan-Coweta Humane Society installed new kennels and flooring, creating a safer, more comfortable environment where dogs can heal and prepare for adoption.
These efforts are all about creating environments where animals can heal, where shelter professionals can do their jobs more effectively, and where more pets have the opportunity to become healthy and find loving homes.
These are wonderful examples of what animal welfare philanthropy looks like to me.
These improvements help animals into the future
Through a partnership with the Atlanta Humane Society, The Rachael Ray Foundation awarded $175,000 in capital improvement grants to four Georgia animal shelters. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
There are immediate needs that can never wait. Food, medical care and emergency rescue are all essential. We also have to invest in the future. Investing in the places where animals receive care creates lasting benefits for animals, the people who care for them and the communities they serve.
A renovated medical clinic doesn’t help one dog. It helps every dog, cat, puppy and kitten who walks through those doors for years to come.
A better kennel system improves the lives of thousands of animals over their lifetime.
A healthier, safer facility helps the veterinarians, technicians, staff members and volunteers who dedicate their lives to this work.
Those ripple effects are enormous.
They’re also a reminder that animal shelters do far more than many people realize.
Shelters are community resources. They reunite lost pets with families. They respond during natural disasters. They provide affordable veterinary care. They educate new pet owners. They support seniors, military families and people facing financial hardship who simply want to keep the pets they love.
Strong shelters strengthen entire communities.
That’s why I’m especially proud that our partnership with the Atlanta Humane Society continues to grow. Since joining forces, we’ve helped fund capital improvement projects at shelters across Georgia, and by the end of this year, those investments will have expanded to organizations serving 28 counties statewide. Every upgraded clinic, kennel and shelter facility means more animals can receive the care they deserve and more shelter teams have the resources they need to do their incredible work.
Rachael Ray is a TV personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist.
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