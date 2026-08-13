Berry College is not erasing history, but practicing responsible stewardship
Our mission cannot be fulfilled in buildings that are structurally unsound, inaccessible or unsafe, institution’s president says.
The sun sets over the Berry College campus. Berry has invested millions of dollars in historic restoration projects, guest columnist Sandeep Mazumder writes. (Courtesy of Brant Sanderlin/Berry College)
By Sandeep Mazumder – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Berry College is one of the most historically significant campuses in the nation. Its buildings, landscapes and traditions are part of the identity of generations of alumni.
That is why recent demolitions have sparked strong reactions — and we want to state clearly what guides Berry’s decisions.
Berry College is not erasing its history. It is preserving it responsibly, and that sometimes requires making difficult choices.
This summer, a small group of alums were upset about the removal of two empty and dilapidated houses on campus.
Cherokee Lodge and Pinewood Cottage were built in the 1920s, but over the years have become unusable. Pinewood is not original to campus but transported from another site. The alums posted on social media, signed a now defunct petition and contacted The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Board honored campus’ architectural heritage
Sandeep Mazumder is the president of Berry College. (Courtesy)
Berry has invested millions of dollars in historic restoration projects: Barnwell Chapel, Evans Hall, Pilgrim Hall, the Ford Complex, the Bell Recital Hall and more.
These are not cosmetic updates. They are award‑winning, technically complex preservation efforts that demonstrate Berry’s long-standing commitment to its heritage.
Barnwell Chapel’s restoration earned the Excellence in Restoration Award from the Georgia Trust, a recognition that does not come to institutions that neglect their past.
Both Pinewood Cottage and Cherokee Lodge were evaluated by a licensed architect with more than two decades of experience in historic rehabilitation. His assessment found that the structures suffered from severe deterioration, foundational instability, moisture damage and compromised building systems.
Berry has invested millions of dollars in historic restoration projects: Barnwell Chapel, Evans Hall, Pilgrim Hall, the Ford Complex, the Bell Recital Hall and more.
These are not cosmetic updates. They are award‑winning, technically complex preservation efforts that demonstrate Berry’s long-standing commitment to its heritage.
Barnwell Chapel’s restoration earned the Excellence in Restoration Award from the Georgia Trust, a recognition that does not come to institutions that neglect their past.
Both Pinewood Cottage and Cherokee Lodge were evaluated by a licensed architect with more than two decades of experience in historic rehabilitation. His assessment found that the structures suffered from severe deterioration, foundational instability, moisture damage and compromised building systems.
Restoration would have required replacing most of the structural and architectural components. Only fragments of the original buildings could have remained.
Berry’s leadership and Board of Trustees — who review all major facilities decisions — chose the path that honors the campus’ architectural heritage and uses resources wisely. Those resources are to benefit the student, who as we say “is the most important person at Berry College.”
We are working on engaging alumni voices better
Cherokee Lodge was demolished in May, causing alumni to grow concerned about historic preservation at Berry College. (Courtesy of Jennifer Dickey)
Some have suggested Berry should never deliberately demolish historic buildings. But preservation is not a museum exercise. It is a living practice that must balance history with safety, mission and the needs of today’s students. Berry’s mission is to educate the head, heart and hands. That mission cannot be fulfilled in buildings that are structurally unsound, inaccessible or unsafe.
The new structures already underway for the Cherokee Lodge and Pinewood Cottage sites will reflect the materials and character of the original buildings — an intentional, historically informed design that honors the past while meeting modern standards.
We know that communication around these decisions has not always met alumni expectations. That is being addressed.
The Alumni Council will share updates during its meetings, and a new Historic Berry page on alwaysberry.com will provide transparent, timely information. Alumni voices matter, and we welcome thoughtful engagement. But final decisions must rest with those entrusted to steward the institution’s future.
Berry College is defined by a mission, a community and a legacy of purposeful work. Preservation is about honoring history while ensuring Berry remains strong, safe and relevant for generations to come. That is the work Berry is doing. And it is work we stand behind.
Sandeep Mazumder is the president of Berry College. He joined Berry College as its ninth president in July 2025.
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