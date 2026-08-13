Berry College is not erasing history, but practicing responsible stewardship

The sun sets over the Berry College campus. Berry has invested millions of dollars in historic restoration projects, guest columnist Sandeep Mazumder writes. (Courtesy of Brant Sanderlin/Berry College)

Our mission cannot be fulfilled in buildings that are structurally unsound, inaccessible or unsafe, institution’s president says.

Our mission cannot be fulfilled in buildings that are structurally unsound, inaccessible or unsafe, institution’s president says.

Re: “Berry College alumni petition after historical buildings razed,” AJC.

Berry College is one of the most historically significant campuses in the nation. Its buildings, landscapes and traditions are part of the identity of generations of alumni.

That is why recent demolitions have sparked strong reactions — and we want to state clearly what guides Berry’s decisions.

Berry College is not erasing its history. It is preserving it responsibly, and that sometimes requires making difficult choices.

This summer, a small group of alums were upset about the removal of two empty and dilapidated houses on campus.