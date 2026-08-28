Opinion As Martin Luther King Jr.’s words fade, so too does where he famously stood A small, overlooked marker at the Lincoln Memorial deserves the recognition — and the fuller truth — the moment demands. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (left) delivers his "I Have a Dream" speech to thousands of civil rights supporters gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. (AP)

By Lerone A. Martin – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 55 minutes ago Share

The anniversary of the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom will always remind me of a lesson I learned during one particular trip to the nation’s capital. When my wife and I were engaged, I had the privilege of accompanying her on her first visit to the nation’s capital. I had been there several times for historical research, so I was eager to play tour guide — to show her the treasure trove of landmarks that she, like most Americans, had only seen on television. We meandered through most of them, casually discussing their historical and architectural symbolism. But we lingered at the sites dedicated to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

I was, admittedly, keen to impress my fiancee with everything I knew about King. My professorship at Stanford University is named after him. I serve as a senior editor of his papers. King, as our kids have since grown up saying, is my jam. After standing speechless before the 30-foot statue of King on the National Mall — familiarity has yet to rob me of my awe — we slowly made our way to the Lincoln Memorial. I could not wait to show her the small marker commemorating the exact spot where King delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech, carved into the granite steps. My moment of historical bliss quickly morphed into panic and embarrassment. I could not find the marker.

I knew it was there. I had seen it. I had read about it. But despite my ferocious searching, I could not locate it. “Why do you keep looking down?” my future wife asked. “What did you lose now?”

Only my pride and credibility as a King scholar, I thought. I could not bear to tell her. Eventually, I found it — trampled underfoot by a group of tourists who were oblivious to its existence. I could not blame them. The marker is so inconspicuous that even a King expert, searching for it on purpose, nearly gave up. The metaphor was obvious, and it has stayed with me ever since. We have honored the most palatable moments but let others fade from view Lerone A. Martin, Ph.D., is the Martin Luther King Jr. Centennial Professor at Stanford University and the senior editor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute’s King’s Papers Project. He also is the author of "Young King." (Courtesy) We have a habit in this country of honoring our heroes in ways that dishonor the lives they lived. The transformation often occurs rapidly. President Bill Clinton signed bipartisan legislation authorizing the marker on Oct. 27, 2000. Some 20 years later, it lingers unnoticed. We build the towering statue, we name the boulevard, we declare the federal holiday — and then we grow comfortable, mistaking the grandeur of our tributes for the fullness of our understanding. King himself warned against exactly this kind of comfortable reverence, the tendency to embalm a movement’s most radical demands beneath layers of sentiment. The spot where King stood on Aug. 28, 1963, is not merely a location. It is arguably the most consequential piece of ground in the history of American oratory. From that step, King looked out over 250,000 people and reframed the nation’s founding promise as a debt still owed to millions of its citizens. He spoke of American democracy as an unfinished project; a check given to citizens of color that was too often marked “insufficient funds.” We have a habit in this country of honoring our heroes in ways that dishonor the lives they lived. The transformation often occurs rapidly. President Bill Clinton signed bipartisan legislation authorizing the marker on Oct. 27, 2000. Some 20 years later, it lingers unnoticed. We build the towering statue, we name the boulevard, we declare the federal holiday — and then we grow comfortable, mistaking the grandeur of our tributes for the fullness of our understanding. King himself warned against exactly this kind of comfortable reverence, the tendency to embalm a movement’s most radical demands beneath layers of sentiment. The spot where King stood on Aug. 28, 1963, is not merely a location. It is arguably the most consequential piece of ground in the history of American oratory. From that step, King looked out over 250,000 people and reframed the nation’s founding promise as a debt still owed to millions of its citizens. He spoke of American democracy as an unfinished project; a check given to citizens of color that was too often marked “insufficient funds.” He spoke of the fierce urgency of now to make real the promises of democracy. And he dreamed aloud, in words that have since been carved into the national conscience — if not adequately into the granite beneath his feet that day.

The marker is a metaphor of what we have done to the speech and to King. We have honored King’s most palatable moments while letting the rest fade from view. The refrain “I Have a Dream” endures on classroom posters, but King’s harder words — unemployment, police brutality, war and a nation still segregated a century after emancipation — were the foundation of his activism, yet they rarely make the highlight reel. A meaningful marker would restore that fuller text to public memory. The marker, and the full speech it holds, deserves better than to be scuffed anonymously by sneakers and stroller wheels. A striking Atlanta sanitation worker kneels at the grave of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. after a Southern Christian Leadership Conference rally supporting the strike in Atlanta on April 4, 1970. King was killed in Memphis, Tenn., two years earlier while supporting a sanitation workers’ strike there. The picket signs reading “I Am A Man” were first used in the Memphis strike. (AP file) Time to honor the ground upon which MLK Jr. stood to deliver this speech For years, the Prohuman Foundation — a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the shared humanity that unites unique individuals — has called for renewing the marker to properly commemorate and preserve the site of King’s speech.

This effort needs supporters. We need to urge our elected officials to support it. The proposal is modest in cost, but enormous in meaning. It would enhance the existing marker, add interpretive context for the millions who visit each year and ensure that no visitor — scholar or schoolchild — could stand on that spot without knowing what happened there and the promises yet to be fulfilled. Former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter (L) and Bill Clinton arrive at the ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom August 28, 2013 in Washington, DC. It was 50 years ago today that Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his "I Have A Dream Speech" on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) The initiative is especially urgent now. The Trump administration has moved to strip, soften and quietly retire historical markers that tell uncomfortable truths about our past. History does not erase itself; it is erased by decisions — some loud, some as quiet as a marker left to fade underfoot.

To enhance the site of King’s speech is to insist that our public spaces tell the whole story, not a sanitized version of it. Some will ask whether this is necessary. We already have the memorial, they will say. We already have the holiday. But consider what we ask of these places. We ask them to teach. We ask them to bear witness. We ask them to transmit our history to generations who did not live it and cannot summon it from memory. A marker so faint that it disappears underfoot fails at the very tasks we have assigned it. My wife eventually forgave my fumbling tour. We were married, and we have returned to Washington since. But I have never forgotten the sight of that barely visible marker nor the uncomfortable truth it revealed: that we can honor a man and still overlook the prophetic words he spoke.