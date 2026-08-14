Don’t let extinction become a reality. How Georgians can protect right whales.

This photo of a North Atlantic right whale and her calf was taken in a previous year. During this winter’s right whale calving season off the coasts of Georgia and North Florida, biologists spotted no mother-calf pairs, raising concern that the species may be sliding toward extinction. (Photo: Public domain/NOAA)

Georgia Aquarium hosts a documentary screening on Aug. 19 to educate about and motivate action for this sea-dwelling giant.

Georgia Aquarium hosts a documentary screening on Aug. 19 to educate about and motivate action for this sea-dwelling giant.

Traveling from the waters of eastern Canada down the Atlantic coast, female North Atlantic right whales rest and have their babies in the calmer, warmer waters of Georgia.

While the waters provide an ideal nursery for their young, they pose the deadly hazard of vessel strikes that too often result in the death of calves and mothers alike.

Take Infinity — a female whose newborn calf washed up dead on a Florida beach in February 2021— during Whale Week.

Days later, Infinity herself was seen north of the St. Augustine Inlet, alive, but with severe injuries from the same vessel strike that killed her calf. She has not been seen since. Infinity represents an especially devastating loss as a first-time mother whose future calves are now lost to her species.