Three-year bachelor’s degrees are the future. They need a better name.

University of Georgia System Chancellor Sonny Perdue speaks during budget hearings at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Affordability is a concern for many college students, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says three-year bachlor's degrees could be a faster, more affordable path for some students. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Carnegie Unit from the 1920s made the 120-credit hour degree the college standard, but students deserve a quicker, less expensive option.

The Carnegie Unit from the 1920s made the 120-credit hour degree the college standard, but students deserve a quicker, less expensive option.

There is a movement in higher education to offer new and innovative three-year bachelor’s degrees.

I have promoted the benefits of these programs and am encouraged that many stakeholders welcome the name for the degrees that I have proposed: a “focused bachelor’s degree.”

These credentials would require 90 to 100 credit hours rather than the traditional 120 and could be completed in three years.

Students who choose this option would focus on coursework critical for their discipline, maintain a solid foundation of general education, sometimes with fewer courses, and take fewer nonmajor electives.

The aim of the new degree programs is to offer a faster, more affordable path to the learning outcomes sought by employers. For students who borrow, the average debt at public universities in the United States exceeds t$27,420. For Georgia public universities, the average figure is nearly $27,000.