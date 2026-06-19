Opinion Thousands of sickle cell disease patients have relied on one woman for decades How Jackie George, a small woman with iron determination, changed the world for patients in Georgia and beyond. Jackie George, the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc.'s certified hemoglobinopathy counselor, attends to a patient. (Courtesy)

By Tabatha L. McGee – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 38 minutes ago Share

New parents are excited. They’ve just brought their baby home and have already spent countless hours planning for their child’s future, dreaming of endless possibilities, and wondering what life has in store for them. Then the phone rings. It’s a call most people are not prepared for, and it will change their lives and, more importantly, it will change their baby’s life. If you live in Georgia, the good news is Jackie George, a certified hemoglobinopathy counselor at the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia (SCFG) who trained at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is most likely the person on the other end of the phone.

But you’ll only hear her voice if your baby has tested positive for sickle cell trait. Those with the trait most likely won’t suffer the same severe symptoms those with the disease do, which causes red blood cells to form into sickle shapes and become sticky, blocking blood flow. Sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder, is a chronic, often painful and sometimes deadly illness without an affordable cure. And knowing your status is critical. While the families of all babies who test positive for sickle cell disease in Georgia are contacted by one of two newborn screening coordinators in the state, George has spent most of her five-decade career at SCFG contacting parents whose new babies test positive for the trait. So, in the middle of fear, confusion, and uncertainty, Jackie George’s voice on the other end of the line – steady and compassionate – offers much needed reassurances that everything is going to be fine.

Sickle cell disease community became her family Tabatha McGee. (Courtesy) On World Sickle Cell Day, I’m taking a moment to reflect on the intersection of a blood disorder such as sickle cell disease and this hard-working hemoglobinopathy counselor at the heart of our foundation. Even though she prefers to remain out of the spotlight, it’s her dedication and her 47 years at SCFG that helps highlight the foundation’s work, the battle that defines sickle cell disease, and the warriors who live with it. For so many in Georgia, understanding what it means to have sickle cell disease once began with a call from Jackie George. The state now handles notifying the parents of all babies born with the disease and SCFG contacts those born with the trait. George’s story is especially important on World Sickle Cell Day because she knows that the first step in managing sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait is diagnosing it. She started at SCFG in 1978 just seven years after its founding in response to the growing number of babies born with SCD. In her time at the Foundation, George has helped thousands of those babies, their families, and caregivers. On World Sickle Cell Day, I’m taking a moment to reflect on the intersection of a blood disorder such as sickle cell disease and this hard-working hemoglobinopathy counselor at the heart of our foundation. Even though she prefers to remain out of the spotlight, it’s her dedication and her 47 years at SCFG that helps highlight the foundation’s work, the battle that defines sickle cell disease, and the warriors who live with it. For so many in Georgia, understanding what it means to have sickle cell disease once began with a call from Jackie George. The state now handles notifying the parents of all babies born with the disease and SCFG contacts those born with the trait. George’s story is especially important on World Sickle Cell Day because she knows that the first step in managing sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait is diagnosing it. She started at SCFG in 1978 just seven years after its founding in response to the growing number of babies born with SCD. In her time at the Foundation, George has helped thousands of those babies, their families, and caregivers.

George recently told me she feels like the SCD community is her family, her children, and even grandchildren. That’s because when parents receive this frightening phone call shortly after their baby’s birth, George understands exactly how overwhelming, scary, and life-altering this conversation can be for them. When she offers counseling on either SCD or the trait, she explains what hemoglobinopathies are and what the test results mean. She listens and answers questions. She reminds families that they are not alone, and that there is a well-established system of care for SCD patients. The first step after diagnosis is finding a pediatric hematologist, but maybe the most important step in keeping babies with SCD healthy is a proactive care plan that sets them up for success in managing a lifelong chronic illness. George is a rock for these families and tiny SCD warriors, one of the first bridges between diagnosis and navigating the healthcare system.

Salute the tireless and dedicated workers for their service Jackie George is the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc.'s certified hemoglobinopathy counselor. (Courtesy) George told me her work with SCD turned into a lifelong commitment because nothing has changed significantly within the community and wider medical field in decades. But for George her work is truly a passion. It all boils down to one thing: “making a difference in somebody’s life.” “If it’s only one person, that’s one person you’ve helped, and then they’re going to spread it … So, it has a ripple effect,” she explained. “When you give and help others … you’re helping yourself because it’s going to come back to you.” On this World Sickle Cell Day, I salute Jackie George for her nearly half-century of dedication and tireless service to thousands of young sickle cell warriors and their families.