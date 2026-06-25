Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Data centers will need expanded energy sources The administration believes that providing power for energy-hungry artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is in the national interest (“Federal regulators order grid operators to speed power to energy-hungry AI data centers,” June 19). Assuming that is the case, several safeguards are needed. First, if more electricity is needed, we should make full use of all available energy sources, including wind and solar. These resources help keep our air clean while improving energy affordability and reliability. It makes little sense to cancel offshore wind leases or block renewable projects, which can often be deployed more quickly than new fossil-fuel generation.

Second, Congress should enact comprehensive permitting reform. Our fragmented and outdated permitting system delays transmission lines, power plants and other critical infrastructure. Bipartisan support exists, making progress possible. Third, regulators must ensure that residential customers do not bear the costs of serving large new power users. The Georgia Public Service Commission should be a strong advocate for consumers. If we want abundant power for AI and economic growth, we should pursue an all-of-the-above energy strategy, modernize permitting and protect ratepayers. JEROME TOKARS, ATLANTA

Georgia is top-10 leader in utility-scale solar Georgia is leading the way with a diverse and resilient energy grid, and utility-scale solar has become a major part of that success.

Natural gas and nuclear power remain critical to maintaining grid reliability, but large-scale solar development is also essential to meeting Georgia’s rapidly growing energy demands while bringing new investment, economic growth and jobs to communities across the state. Georgia has become a top-10 state for utility-scale solar development, and that success did not happen by accident. Georgia has embraced an all-of-the-above energy strategy that prioritizes reliability, affordability, economic growth and energy independence. Utility-scale solar can be brought online far more quickly than traditional generation sources, helping strengthen grid reliability while supporting continued economic growth and energy independence across the state, making it a crucial piece of the all-of-the-above energy equation. As leadership across the state begins to change this year, candidates and policymakers must carefully consider how to continue supporting an all-of-the-above energy strategy that strengthens energy independence, promotes economic growth and keeps Georgia competitive for future investment and development. Georgia cannot afford to fall behind or become dependent on foreign adversaries for its energy future. AMELIA FAIR, ATLANTA